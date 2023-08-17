August 18, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

Photo: Facebook

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 3 Storm, Potentially Category 4 On Friday 

By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana

Hurricane Hilary is expected to land in Southern California by Monday, he fourth such storm to ever hit Southern California. According to the National Weather Service of Los Angeles, the storm has already been declared a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday evening and will likely become a Category 4 tomorrow. The storm should then begin to weaken on Saturday. 

Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected to impact the Southwestern United States from Friday through early next week, peaking on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, will be possible across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. A Category 3 hurricane can have winds anywhere between 111 to 129 mph. Weather services stress that it is too early to predict the storm’s path. 

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles is “still expecting significant impacts for Southern California Sunday through Monday.” and notes that the storm will likely bring “the potential for significant marine issues Sunday-Monday: High surf – Strong winds – Dangerous rip currents – Coastal flooding/beach erosion – Dangerous conditions for S and SE facing harbors.”

Los Angeles County Department of Social Services has already sent out an alert that reiterates to residents that the storm will cause “rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late this Sunday through Monday. Some areas could see up to five inches of rain.  DPSS urges residents to take precautions and stay updated by signing up for emergency alerts at ready.lacounty.gov and following the department on social media @ReadyLACounty.” For tips on storm preparedness, you can check Ready LA County.gov Rain

The City of Santa Monica issued an alert today about the storm noting that The National Weather Service of Los Angeles has issued a flood watch for Los Angeles County. “from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening.” and urges residents to “take action now to prepare for storm activity.” directing people to the city’s extreme weather preparedness webpage

The advice on the page states, “Heavy, prolonged rainfall and thunderstorms along the California coast can result in coastal and large-scale urban flooding. Monitor weather reports via www.weather.gov and take action if an active weather alert is issued for Santa Monica. If major rain events are in the forecast, stay home as much as possible. Never drive through standing water or areas closed by public officials. 

Thunderstorms and other weather events, like windstorms, can have additional impacts, such as power outages and downed trees and power lines. Avoid downed power lines and anything that may be touching them – especially water. If power outages are detected, please contact SoCal Edison for outage updates via SCE.com/outage. Stay updated on local weather impacts by signing up for SMAlerts notifications.”

Tropical cyclones have rarely made landfall in Southern California – the San Diego Hurricane of 1858 was the only one to have landfall as a hurricane, followed by the Tropical Cyclones of El Nino in 1938 and 1939. Other tropical storms affecting Los Angeles-area residents include the Long Beach Tropical Storm in 1939, Nora in 1997, Kathleen in 1976, and Kay in 2022. 

The National Hurricane Center estimates that Hilary will come onto American soil with 60mph sustained wind and 40-60 wind gusts in Southern California. Local concerns include flash flood warnings in other counties – with particular caution to residents near former fire sites – and rainfall varying from 2-8 inches, depending on the area. Risks of lightning also indicate a possible fire hazard.

​​Southern California is typically protected from full-level hurricane-intensity storms due to colder seawater and upper-level searing winds – however, this year’s El Nino indicates that ocean temperatures are warmer. August is typically one of the months on the California coast with limited rainfall.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Protect Your Ride: Culver City Police Hosts Catalytic Converter Etching Event

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Safeguard Your Vehicle This Weekend For Free By Dolores Quintana Culver City residents, don’t miss...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Officers Apprehend Vehicle Burglary Suspects, Recover Stolen Property

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Motor Vehicle Burglary Incident on Jefferson Blvd Leads To Arrests By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers successfully...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s Residents Invited to Shape Community Safety: Share Your Insights on Hazard Mitigation

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Contribute to Enhancing Preparedness Against Threats To Public Safety By Dolores Quintana Culver City residents, your voice matters! We invite...

Photo: FDA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Possible Presence of Wood Fragments Prompts Limited Recall By Dolores Quintana Nestlé USA, part of the multi-national food and drink...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Brings Back Beloved Pumpkin Spice Line-Up, Delighting Pumpkin Spice Enthusiasts

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Iconic Pumpkin Flavors Return to Menu, Delectable Bakery Treats, Seasonal Promotions By Dolores Quintana After a long-awaited 258 days, Dunkin‘...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...

Photo: Jakob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Italian Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar Is Now Open On Pico

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Chef Lucio Bedon Opens His Dream Restaurant Using Family Recipes By Keemia Zhang A new Italian restaurant, Vicini Ristorante and...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Haunted Mansion

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

FILM REVIEWHAUNTED MANSIONRated PG-13122 MinutesReleased July 28th I don’t know why critics are bashing Haunted Mansion. It’s a really fun...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, School

Check Out Some Ideas For Students Trying To Have Fun On A Student Budget

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Students Can Get Discounts At Many Businesses and Companies, Here’s How For readers who are students at SMC, UCLA, or...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Announces That Applications for Its Performing Arts Grant Program Are Being Accepted

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Grant Program Process Is Open Now, Taking Applications Until September 15 By Dolores Quintana Culver City, known for its...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Volunteer for Fiesta La Ballona 2023 and Be Part of the Community Celebration in 2023

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Residents and Students Can Earn Community Service Credits While Volunteering By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s vibrant community event, Fiesta La...
News, Video

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers’ Routine Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Armed Suspect

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Officers’ Investigation Uncover Loaded Firearm and Extensive Criminal History By Dolores Quintana In a recent incident, officers from the Culver...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Chief Medical Director and Superintendent Recommend Sending Mildly Sick Students to Class

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

This Change In Policy Comes As A Surprise and Likely Related To Absence Rates By Dolores Quintana Smita Malhotra, MD,...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR