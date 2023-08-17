Protect Your Ride: Culver City Police Hosts Catalytic Converter Etching Event

Don’t Miss The Opportunity To Safeguard Your Vehicle This Weekend For Free

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City residents, don’t miss a valuable opportunity to enhance your vehicle’s security. The Culver City Police Department is gearing up to host a catalytic converter etching event scheduled for Saturday, August 19th, from 8 am to 11 am. This event aims to provide an effective means of safeguarding your vehicle’s catalytic converter against theft, a concern that has been on the rise.

The event will occur at the Culver City Middle School Parking Lot, located at 4601 Elenda Street. Residents interested in participating are urged to secure their spots by registering here: https://www.signupgenius.com/…/10c094daaae2ea1f9ce9

Catalytic converters, which are crucial components of a vehicle’s exhaust system, have become attractive targets for thieves due to the precious metals they contain. Etching identification numbers onto the catalytic converter not only deter theft but also aids in recovery and prosecution efforts in the unfortunate event of theft occurring.

By participating in this event, residents can take a proactive step toward minimizing the risk of catalytic converter theft and ensuring the security of their vehicles. Registering for a time slot using the provided link will help streamline the process and ensure a smooth experience.