Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Products

Possible Presence of Wood Fragments Prompts Limited Recall

By Dolores Quintana

Nestlé USA, part of the multi-national food and drink corporation, has initiated a voluntary recall of a specific batch of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar (16.5 oz) products. This recall is in response to the potential presence of wood fragments in the affected products.

The voluntary recall is limited in scope and applies exclusively to two batches of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023. The products from these batches were distributed to various retailers across the United States. It is important to note that this recall pertains solely to the mentioned batches and not to any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products, regardless of their form, including other types of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, as well as Edible cookie dough.

Despite no reports of illnesses or injuries related to these products, Nestlé USA is taking this precautionary measure based on consumer feedback. The company has received communication from a limited number of consumers who raised concerns about the potential presence of wood fragments in the affected batches.

According to the statement issued by the FDA, “Consumers who have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.