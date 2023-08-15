August 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Film Review: The Haunted Mansion

Photo: Official

FILM REVIEW
HAUNTED MANSION
Rated PG-13
122 Minutes
Released July 28th

I don’t know why critics are bashing Haunted Mansion. It’s a really fun movie. The characters are unique and compelling. There is comedy, sarcasm, serious exploration of the meaning of life and death, unexpected twists, and comedic double entendres, and the characters each have realizations or moments of truth. I think that critics and audiences must have been “movied-out” by the “Barbenheimer” Marathon. Haunted Mansion and Oppenheimer both cover similar themes of existentialism in different styles. Both films touch on the study of quantum physics and quantum mechanics. The cast includes four actors who I believe have the most expressive eyes in the business, Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and of course, there is the house with its spirits, who are the centerpiece of the story.

We are introduced to the story by way of two charismatic characters who meet and fall in love, and we find out later how their story goes. One of them is Stanfield’s character “Ben,” an astrophysicist who has developed a camera that can potentially photograph ghosts, and he’s the one who takes us on the journey. Ben is sensitive to his surroundings and the people in them, sufficiently unsure of himself to be constantly questioning, and thus capable of falling into a deep malaise. Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon are an enterprising mother and son moving into an old, dark, creepy mansion with plans to give it new life as a “charming” bed & breakfast inn. Hmmmm…little do they know that this creepy house has a long history of anguished souls living inside it. The next characters to join them are Danny DeVito, a history professor, and Owen Wilson’s endearing and bumbling Father Kent, “a priest brought in to attempt an exorcism on the ghosts.” Kent’s exuberant energy brings the team together, and then psychic “Harriet,” played with panache by Tiffany Haddish, summons “Madame Leota” in her crystal ball – played by the extraordinary Jamie Lee Curtis.

There is an undercurrent of grief that balances the film’s comedic take on ghosts, effectively summoning a greater depth of understanding of the spirits that we humans conjure up to help us comprehend the meaning of loss. The film covers death in a way that kids can relate to, in a Day-of-the-Dead style, as the ghosts are spirits of past lives. There are many touching moments in the story.

Production design, makeup, and costumes are all superbly done. Wilson noted that the ghosts in the mansion made his job as an actor easier – “The way these ghosts looked was pretty terrifying and unnerving, and so that was just one less thing to act because it kind of throws you.”  The dancing ghost scenes are fantastic, Jared Leto is truly scary as the “Hatbox Ghost,” Madame Leota’s headdress is a work of art, as is that of Harriet, the soothsayer. 

I don’t know why the Disney marketing team decided to release this movie a week after the promotion explosion of “Barbenheimer.” The studio did a disservice to Haunted Mansion. Perhaps it is not an award-winning work of cinematic art, yet it’s a fun, colorful, imaginative, crazy romp with some excellent performances, fabulous costumes, and different threads of emotion woven through the narrative. 

Director Justin Simien, who made his start in the industry as a publicist, probably knows that the premiere was ill-timed and should have been postponed to a Halloween season debut, which would have pulled it out from under the huge pink atomic cloud of “Barbenheimer.” I hope Disney does an October re-release.

I predict this movie will gain new life as a sleeper hit, and critics will be more inclined to see it for what it is – a richly appointed film about our relationship with death and the spirit world that (oh yeah, don’t forget) spins a tale that illustrates a hugely popular ride that has entertained almost all of us since we were kids.

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which has been the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people.  She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, School

Check Out Some Ideas For Students Trying To Have Fun On A Student Budget

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Students Can Get Discounts At Many Businesses and Companies, Here’s How For readers who are students at SMC, UCLA, or...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Announces That Applications for Its Performing Arts Grant Program Are Being Accepted

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Grant Program Process Is Open Now, Taking Applications Until September 15 By Dolores Quintana Culver City, known for its...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Volunteer for Fiesta La Ballona 2023 and Be Part of the Community Celebration in 2023

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Residents and Students Can Earn Community Service Credits While Volunteering By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s vibrant community event, Fiesta La...
News, Video

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers’ Routine Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Armed Suspect

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Officers’ Investigation Uncover Loaded Firearm and Extensive Criminal History By Dolores Quintana In a recent incident, officers from the Culver...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Chief Medical Director and Superintendent Recommend Sending Mildly Sick Students to Class

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

This Change In Policy Comes As A Surprise and Likely Related To Absence Rates By Dolores Quintana Smita Malhotra, MD,...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Dichotomy: Rising Numbers of Ultra-Rich Residents Amidst Deepening Inequality

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Amidst Tales of Population Decreasing, Number of Millionaires and Billionaires Rise By Dolores Quintana Amidst population shifts, exorbitant housing costs,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

TikTok’s Soaring Ambitions: Expanding Culver City HQ Amidst Global Growth

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Controversial Video Platform Increases Culver City Presence by 44%  By Dolores Quintana While you might find yourself outside the typical...

Photo: Kaiser Permanente
News, Real Estate

Kaiser Permanente’s Vision for Growth: West LA Medical Center Campus Expansion Takes Shape

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Healthcare Provider Sets Course with New Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility By Dolores Quintana Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare company that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council to Vote a Second Time on Benedict Canyon Hotel Development

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Bulgari Hotel Development Faces Scrutiny Over Different Issues By Keemia Zhang A City Council vote on for the approval of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Launches Weekend DUI Crackdown: Multiple Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols All Over Los Angeles

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Strategic Measures Aim to Curb Impaired Driving and to Ensure Road Safety By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

Break-In Thwarted: CCPD Apprehends Suspect at Erewhon Market

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Attempted Robbery Took Place Around 2:00 a.m.  By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Officers responded to a call...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Bus Is Currently Seeking Qualified Bus Drivers and Fleet Assistants

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Employment Comes With A $2,500 Sign On Bonus For Those Who Are Hired By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @culvercitywlanews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR