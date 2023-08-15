Check Out Some Ideas For Students Trying To Have Fun On A Student Budget

Students Can Get Discounts At Many Businesses and Companies, Here’s How

For readers who are students at SMC, UCLA, or any other university or a student’s parents, there are many ways to save money as a college student. Here are some of the best ways to get discounts on the best brands, cultural events, cinemas, theme parks, and clothing stores.

With places to do and things to see, students can purchase student-rate tickets at The Huntington, LACMA, MOCA, the Griffith Observatory, and the Natural History Museum. The Hammer Museum at UCLA is always free. The Geffen Playhouse offers Teentix and student rush discounts for its plays.

Students can also get discounts on tickets at varying rates at AMC and check for participating locations at Regal and Cinemark theaters. For a fun escape, check out Universal Studios’ partnership with local colleges and universities – you could save on day passes, annual passes, and Universal Horror Night tickets.

Club Monaco, J Crew, Nike, Levis, and ASOS offer 10-20% off retail prices to spice up your wardrobe. For self-care and fitness, Peloton gives the student access for $6.99, and Headspace gives students 85% off a year subscription or $9.99 a year. Liberation Yoga and Corepower Yoga also have special student rates for a series of classes. To get out of town, be sure to check out Amtrak’s 15% train travel discount.

For their entertainment, students can get Spotify Premium for $5.99 per month and Hulu for $1.99, Peacock for $1.99, as well as YouTube Premium with a three-month free trial and then $7.99 a month, Amazon Music for $5.99, and Amazon Prime 50% off after a six-month free trial. Be sure to check out Best Buy, Microsoft, and Apple for the student deals they offer at the time.