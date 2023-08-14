Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA campus, the Brentwood school has spent 100,000 dollars lobbying to change the LA housing and leasing act to ensure their continued use of the property.
Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA
California’s Dichotomy: Rising Numbers of Ultra-Rich Residents Amidst Deepening Inequality
Amidst Tales of Population Decreasing, Number of Millionaires and Billionaires Rise By Dolores Quintana Amidst population shifts, exorbitant housing costs,...
TikTok’s Soaring Ambitions: Expanding Culver City HQ Amidst Global Growth
Controversial Video Platform Increases Culver City Presence by 44% By Dolores Quintana While you might find yourself outside the typical...
Kaiser Permanente’s Vision for Growth: West LA Medical Center Campus Expansion Takes Shape
Healthcare Provider Sets Course with New Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility By Dolores Quintana Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare company that...
Los Angeles City Council to Vote a Second Time on Benedict Canyon Hotel Development
August 13, 2023 Staff Report
Bulgari Hotel Development Faces Scrutiny Over Different Issues By Keemia Zhang A City Council vote on for the approval of...
LAPD Launches Weekend DUI Crackdown: Multiple Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols All Over Los Angeles
Strategic Measures Aim to Curb Impaired Driving and to Ensure Road Safety By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department...
Break-In Thwarted: CCPD Apprehends Suspect at Erewhon Market
Attempted Robbery Took Place Around 2:00 a.m. By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Officers responded to a call...
Culver City Bus Is Currently Seeking Qualified Bus Drivers and Fleet Assistants
Employment Comes With A $2,500 Sign On Bonus For Those Who Are Hired By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @culvercitywlanews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...
After Nearly Fifty Years, The Overland Cafe Has Permanently Closed Its Doors
The Restaurant’s Site Is Now For Sale After Owner’s Death By Dolores Quintana The Overland Cafe, which had been operating...
(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @culvercitywlanews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...
Overthrow Hospitality Unveils Ubuntu: A West African-Inspired Plant-Based Restaurant
Executive Chef Shenarri Freeman Brings Modern West African Vegan Food To LA By Dolores Quintana Overthrow Hospitality, the renowned mission-driven...
(Video) Nick The Greek’s Grand Opening In Marina Del Rey
There was a line around the corner for opening day. The new location is at 4254 Lincoln Blvd and has...
Users on Reddit Are Crowdsourcing a List of Restaurants That Add Service Charge To Customer’s Bills
August 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Restaurant Patrons Are Upset About Service Charges and Want To “Name and Shame” By Dolores Quintana Reddit, a popular social...
(Video) Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Series Boosts Los Angeles Economy
August 9, 2023 Staff Report
The sold out six night tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge boost to the economy of...
Shakespeare Meets Pooh: The Actors’ Gang Returns to Culver City with a Whimsical Mashup
August 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
16th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Event Free To Everyone, Great Family Event By Dolores Quintana A delightful blend of...
