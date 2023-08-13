August 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

TikTok’s Soaring Ambitions: Expanding Culver City HQ Amidst Global Growth

Photo: Official

Controversial Video Platform Increases Culver City Presence by 44% 

By Dolores Quintana

While you might find yourself outside the typical demographic for TikTok, the controversial video-sharing platform has solidified its presence as a global player. With Chinese tech giant ByteDance at the helm, TikTok has designated Los Angeles as one of its dual global headquarters. In a departure from the broader tech landscape, the company remains firmly committed to its expansion trajectory.

Fresh reports from CoStar reveal TikTok’s remarkable growth, with the social media powerhouse set to increase its footprint in Culver City by a substantial 44 percent. Previously established within a five-level, 120,000-square-foot space in early 2020, TikTok is now extending its reach by securing an additional 53,000 square feet of office space.

Despite being positioned in a realm often associated with youthful trends and short-lived fads, TikTok has demonstrated a remarkable ability to carve out a lasting niche in the digital landscape. With its roots in China, the tech giant ByteDance strategically chose Los Angeles as a cornerstone for its global operations, further solidifying the city’s significance in the tech domain.

The expansion of TikTok’s headquarters signifies more than just square footage. It symbolizes the company’s commitment to innovation, content creation, and its ambitions to shape digital culture on a worldwide scale. While TikTok’s nature might elude a certain demographic, its impact is undeniable, transcending borders and shaping trends that resonate far beyond screens.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Dichotomy: Rising Numbers of Ultra-Rich Residents Amidst Deepening Inequality

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Amidst Tales of Population Decreasing, Number of Millionaires and Billionaires Rise By Dolores Quintana Amidst population shifts, exorbitant housing costs,...

Photo: Kaiser Permanente
News, Real Estate

Kaiser Permanente’s Vision for Growth: West LA Medical Center Campus Expansion Takes Shape

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Healthcare Provider Sets Course with New Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility By Dolores Quintana Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare company that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council to Vote a Second Time on Benedict Canyon Hotel Development

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Bulgari Hotel Development Faces Scrutiny Over Different Issues By Keemia Zhang A City Council vote on for the approval of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Launches Weekend DUI Crackdown: Multiple Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols All Over Los Angeles

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Strategic Measures Aim to Curb Impaired Driving and to Ensure Road Safety By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

Break-In Thwarted: CCPD Apprehends Suspect at Erewhon Market

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Attempted Robbery Took Place Around 2:00 a.m.  By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Officers responded to a call...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Bus Is Currently Seeking Qualified Bus Drivers and Fleet Assistants

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Employment Comes With A $2,500 Sign On Bonus For Those Who Are Hired By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @culvercitywlanews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla #losangeles...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

After Nearly Fifty Years, The Overland Cafe Has Permanently Closed Its Doors

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

The Restaurant’s Site Is Now For Sale After Owner’s Death By Dolores Quintana The Overland Cafe, which had been operating...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Overthrow Hospitality Unveils Ubuntu: A West African-Inspired Plant-Based Restaurant

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Executive Chef Shenarri Freeman Brings Modern West African Vegan Food To LA By Dolores Quintana Overthrow Hospitality, the renowned mission-driven...
News, Video

(Video) Nick The Greek’s Grand Opening In Marina Del Rey

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

There was a line around the corner for opening day. The new location is at 4254 Lincoln Blvd and has...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Users on Reddit Are Crowdsourcing a List of Restaurants That Add Service Charge To Customer’s Bills

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

Restaurant Patrons Are Upset About Service Charges and Want To “Name and Shame” By Dolores Quintana Reddit, a popular social...
News, Video

(Video) Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Series Boosts Los Angeles Economy

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

The sold out six night tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge boost to the economy of...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Shakespeare Meets Pooh: The Actors’ Gang Returns to Culver City with a Whimsical Mashup

August 9, 2023

Read more
August 9, 2023

16th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Event Free To Everyone, Great Family Event By Dolores Quintana  A delightful blend of...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Just How Big Is The “Swift Lift” and Its Effect On The Local Tourist Economy?

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

Eras Tour Could Bring $320 Million To Los Angeles During Six-Day Tour Stop  By Dolores Quintana A report from The...

Photo: Best Friends Animal Society
News, Upbeat Beat

Best Friends Animal Shelter Has Two Pets Named Taylor Swift and Reputation Looking For Forever Homes

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

The American Staffordshire Terriers and Tortie Cat Are Available For Adoption Now  By Dolores Quintana Best Friends Animal Society is...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR