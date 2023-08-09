August 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Series Boosts Los Angeles Economy

The sold out six night tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge boost to the economy of Los Angeles, particularly to the City of Inglewood where SoFi Stadium is located.

Shakespeare Meets Pooh: The Actors' Gang Returns to Culver City with a Whimsical Mashup

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

16th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Event Free To Everyone, Great Family Event By Dolores Quintana  A delightful blend of...

Just How Big Is The "Swift Lift" and Its Effect On The Local Tourist Economy?

August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023

Eras Tour Could Bring $320 Million To Los Angeles During Six-Day Tour Stop  By Dolores Quintana A report from The...

Best Friends Animal Shelter Has Two Pets Named Taylor Swift and Reputation Looking For Forever Homes

August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023

The American Staffordshire Terriers and Tortie Cat Are Available For Adoption Now  By Dolores Quintana Best Friends Animal Society is...

CCPD Officers Resolve Tense Standoff with Mentally Distressed Individual

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

Officers De-Escalate Situation Involving Armed Subject Near Local Store  By Dolores Quintana On August 4 at 6:30 pm, Culver City...

Homicide Investigation Unfolds After Family Disturbance in Culver City

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

Authorities Call for Public Cooperation in Ongoing Investigation By Dolores Quintana  A tragic incident unfolded on August 5th, 2023, when...

Los Angeles City Workers To Go On Strike Tuesday For One Day, Some Services Affected

August 7, 2023

August 7, 2023

First Such Strike In The City For 15 Years, WGA and SAG-AFTRA To Join Picket Line By Dolores Quintana Los...

Carmel Partners' Latest Development Replacing Single-Family Homes On Bundy Drive

August 6, 2023

August 6, 2023

Trio of Modern Apartment Buildings South of Metro's Expo/Bundy Station Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Carmel Partners advances with its ambitious...

Los Angeles City Committee Approves $58.1 Million Plan to Shield Tenants from Eviction

August 6, 2023

August 6, 2023

Measure Ula "Mansion Tax" Funds Allocated for Emergency Assistance By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing...

New Data Challenges Misconceptions About Unhoused Individuals in the Golden State

August 6, 2023

August 6, 2023

California's Homeless Population Predominantly Comprised of Locals By Dolores Quintana According to a recent study from the University of California,...

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...

Los Angeles County Health Officials Stress Access to Testing and Treatment Amid Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Residents Urged to Test and Seek Early Treatment to Reduce COVID-19 Spread  By Dolores Quintana As COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency...

Film Review: Passages

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

FILM REVIEW: PASSAGESRating:  NC-17Running Time:  92 MinutesRelease Date: August 4, 2023 At The Movies With…Lady Beverly Cohn, Editor-at-Large As a...

Suspect Apprehended After Series of Burglaries and Carjacking in L.A.

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Investigation by Police Leads to Arrest of Armed Carjacker, Burglar By Dolores Quintana A carjacking and a string of burglaries...
(Video) Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at the Six Chowhouse

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Six Chowhouse's cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned.

Ginza Nishikawa's 'Summer of Shokupan' Continues With Nishikawa Night Market

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Join the Celebration of Exquisite Flavors at the First Stateside Anniversary Event By Dolores Quintana In honor of their first...

