August 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Data Challenges Misconceptions About Unhoused Individuals in the Golden State

Photo: Getty Photos

California’s Homeless Population Predominantly Comprised of Locals

By Dolores Quintana

According to a recent study from the University of California, San Francisco, the state of California does not attract “swarms of unhoused people from other states.” The largest study on the subject since the 1990s found that 90% of unhoused individuals in California became homeless in the state, with 75% experiencing homelessness in the same county where they currently reside. Nine out of ten of those surveyed lost their last housing in California. The primary reasons for homelessness are the inability to afford housing, health issues, and employment challenges. Almost half of those surveyed were looking for work. 

Margot Kushel, MD, Director of UCSF BHHI and principal investigator of CASPEH, said, “The results of the study confirm that far too many Californians experience homelessness because they cannot afford housing. Through thousands of survey responses and hundreds of in-depth interviews, the study’s findings reflect the incalculable personal costs of homelessness. Our policy recommendations aim to inform solutions to the homelessness crisis.” 

Evictions are a significant contributor to the rise in homelessness. In the last six months, 96.4% of the 39,677 evictions filed in the city were due to “non-payment of rent.” This indicates that many unhoused individuals in California are not outsiders but rather locals who have lost their housing due to financial constraints.

Twenty-one percent of leaseholders cited a loss of income as the main reason that they lost their last housing. Among non-leaseholders, 13% noted a conflict within the household, and 11% noted not wanting to impose. For leaseholders, economic considerations frequently interacted with social and health crises. For example, participants (or household members) health crises led them to lose their job. 

Many were unaware of local and state programs designed to help people at risk of homelessness or to help bring them off the street. The report states, “A low proportion of those who entered homelessness from housing situations had sought or received homelessness prevention services. Many participants were unaware of these services. Overall, 36% of participants had sought help to prevent homelessness, but most sought help from friends or family rather than non-profits or government agencies.”

Most of them are Californians facing significant financial hardships and cannot earn enough to afford housing within their own state. The homeless population in California consists of a diverse group, with individuals from certain vulnerable backgrounds, those who have experienced trauma, and racial minorities being overrepresented. The median age of participants in homeless services is 47, and Black and Native American or Indigenous individuals are overrepresented compared to the overall California population—thirty-five percent of participants identified as Latino/x. 

Forty-five percent of all participants reported their health as poor or fair; 60% reported a chronic disease. Over one-third of all participants (34%) reported a limitation in an activity of daily living, and 22% reported a mobility limitation. 

Prolonged periods of homelessness are also common, with 39% of participants experiencing their first episode of homelessness. The median length of homelessness is 22 months, and over one-third meet federal chronic homelessness criteria.

Many unhoused individuals have faced discrimination, exposure to violence, and incarceration, as well as mental health conditions and substance use issues. These factors compound to increase their vulnerability to homelessness. Around 72% of participants experienced physical violence in their lifetime, and 24% experienced sexual violence, with higher rates among cis-women and transgender or nonbinary individuals.

The high housing costs and low income left the participants in the survey vulnerable to homelessness. In the six months before experiencing homelessness, the median monthly household income was $960, indicating significant financial instability. Many participants entered homelessness from non-leaseholder or leaseholder housing situations, highlighting the lack of stable housing options available.

In conclusion, the homeless population in California is predominantly made up of Californians who have faced various challenges, including financial hardships, health issues, and experiences of discrimination and trauma. Addressing homelessness requires comprehensive and compassionate solutions that address the root causes of homelessness and provide support and resources to those in need.

According to statistics quoted by Kenneth Meija, Los Angeles City Controller, on his Twitter profile, confirming some of the data from the study, “From Feb 1 to July 31, 2023, in the City of LA: 39,677 evictions were filed, 96.40% were for “non-payment of rent,” 99.88% were “At-Fault,” 93.46% came w/ a 3-day notice, $155.7M accumulated rent owed. Meija listed the number of evictions filed in each council district’s first six months of the year. In Council District 5, there were 3,857 evictions filed. In Council District 11, there were 2,699. In Council District 10, there were 3,697. 

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Health Officials Stress Access to Testing and Treatment Amid Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Residents Urged to Test and Seek Early Treatment to Reduce COVID-19 Spread  By Dolores Quintana As COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency...

Photo: SBS Distribution
News, Real Estate

Film Review: Passages

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

FILM REVIEW: PASSAGESRating:  NC-17Running Time:  92 MinutesRelease Date: August 4, 2023 At The Movies With…Lady Beverly Cohn, Editor-at-Large As a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Apprehended After Series of Burglaries and Carjacking in L.A.

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Investigation by Police Leads to Arrest of Armed Carjacker, Burglar By Dolores Quintana A carjacking and a string of burglaries...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ginza Nishikawa’s ‘Summer of Shokupan’ Continues With Nishikawa Night Market

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Join the Celebration of Exquisite Flavors at the First Stateside Anniversary Event By Dolores Quintana In honor of their first...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

PLANTA Opens First West Coast Location in Marina Del Rey, with Brentwood Restaurant Set to Debut Soon

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Brand Urban Facilitates West Coast Expansion Of PLANTA Restaurants On The Westside By Dolores Quintana Brand Urban, a leading real...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Nicole Rucker Reveals That a Second Fat + Flour Location Is in the Works

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The Chef Drops Hints About the Location, But Says It Will Be In Culver City Chef, author, and pie queen...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen: A Plant-Based Paradise Blossoms in Culver City, CA

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The restaurant’s Grand Opening Is On Saturday, August 5  By Dolores Quintana Hey, Sunshine Kitchen, a new and eagerly anticipated...

Photos: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
News

Film Review: Barbie

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

FILM REVIEWBARBIERated PG-13114 MinutesReleased June 21st Please forgive me if I have a different take on the Barbie movie than...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Recent High School Graduate Earns Girl Scout Gold Award with Inspiring Neurodiversity Project

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Scout Awarded For Creating a Safe Sensory Space for the Neurodivergent Community Abigail J., a recent high school graduate from...

Photo: Facebook
News

Clear the Shelters™ Returns to Los Angeles County for the 9th Year, Bringing Joy to Pets and Families

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

DACC, NBC4, and Telemundo 52 Campaign To Find Animals Homes Throughout August By Dolores Quintana The County of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro LA Expands Services and Shuttle Routes to Accommodate Over 60,000 Fans per Concert

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Trains To Run Every 15 Minutes, and Train Service Runs Until 2:00 a.m. By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

UCLA’s EPI Lab Spearheads Innovative Research on Public Health Challenges

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Current Study Offers Testing of Illicit Substances To Prevent Overdoses, Deaths By Dolores Quintana As accident overdoses of fentanyl are...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting For The Opening of Sogno Toscana In Santa Monica

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete and City Council Member Phil Brock were there to welcome the new restaurant...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR