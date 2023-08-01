August 2, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Recent High School Graduate Earns Girl Scout Gold Award with Inspiring Neurodiversity Project

Photo: Facebook

Scout Awarded For Creating a Safe Sensory Space for the Neurodivergent Community

Abigail J., a recent high school graduate from Frostig School in Pasadena, has earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, as announced by the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA). Abigail’s Gold Award project, titled “Neurodiversity – Making It Make Sense,” centered on creating an anxiety-easing, safe sensory space at the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center for the neurodivergent community.

As someone on the autism spectrum who occasionally faces hyper-sensitivities, Abigail felt a personal connection to the project. “This project was very personal to me as I am on the autism spectrum and sometimes struggle with hyper-sensitivities,” said Gold Award Girl Scout Abigail. “I wanted to use what I learned from being neurodiverse… to help others.”

Collaborating with her project advisor, a certified speech-language pathologist, Abigail brought her sensory space idea to life from concept to fruition. She meticulously researched and included items such as weighted stuffed animals and bubbles, presenting her vision through hand-drawn sketches. Over two years, Abigail actively fundraised to turn her dream into reality. Inspired in part by The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, the room featured numerous ocean-themed elements.

On June 4th, GSGLA recognized the largest Gold Award class in the nation for the 12th consecutive year during a ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Center. This year’s class consisted of 212 local Girl Scouts who dedicated over 20,000 hours to implement sustainable changes in their communities. Their projects tackled various issues, including reducing carbon footprints, introducing technology to underrepresented groups, raising fentanyl awareness among teens, and promoting mental and physical health.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest accolade in Girl Scouting, achieved by 10th to 12th-grade girls who develop and execute lasting solutions to community issues. It signifies a Girl Scout’s accomplishments, leadership, commitment, creativity, and personal efforts to make the world a better place. Each Gold Award project is a significant achievement, reflecting the culmination of a Girl Scout’s learning and experiences.

Beyond regular schoolwork and extracurricular activities, Girl Scouts invest 80+ hours in solving community issues they are passionate about. The girls who achieve the Gold Award stand out from their peers, showcasing perseverance and grit while building impressive resumes that pave the way for college scholarships and future career opportunities.

Recent research highlights that Gold Award Girl Scouts are more likely to assume leadership roles, engage civically, and secure scholarships. In addition, Gold Award Girl Scouts entering any U.S. military branch will immediately rise one rank.

For more information on the Girl Scout Gold Award and its impact, please visit girlscoutsla.org/goldaward. Abigail’s remarkable project exemplifies Girl Scouts’ meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Clear the Shelters™ Returns to Los Angeles County for the 9th Year, Bringing Joy to Pets and Families

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

DACC, NBC4, and Telemundo 52 Campaign To Find Animals Homes Throughout August By Dolores Quintana The County of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro LA Expands Services and Shuttle Routes to Accommodate Over 60,000 Fans per Concert

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Trains To Run Every 15 Minutes, and Train Service Runs Until 2:00 a.m. By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

UCLA’s EPI Lab Spearheads Innovative Research on Public Health Challenges

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Current Study Offers Testing of Illicit Substances To Prevent Overdoses, Deaths By Dolores Quintana As accident overdoses of fentanyl are...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting For The Opening of Sogno Toscana In Santa Monica

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete and City Council Member Phil Brock were there to welcome the new restaurant...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, News

LA County Board of Supervisors Sends Letter AMPTP Urging Return To Negotiations

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Supervisor Horvath Announces Research Into Supporting Local Small Businesses By Keemia Zhang The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors organized...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Possible Eviction Looms for Los Angeles Tenants with Unpaid Pandemic Rent

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Deadline of August 1 Raises Concerns of a Homelessness Spike By Dolores Quintana Tenants residing in Los Angeles are bracing...

Photo: Morphosis
News, Real Estate

A Striking Self Storage Facility Is In The Works For Westchester

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

Morphosis-Designed Structure Is Not Like Any Other Self Storage By Dolores Quintana Morphosis, the prominent Culver City-based architecture firm founded...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Luxury Real Estate News Website The Dirt Is No More

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

The Dirt Team Will Continue Reporting At Sister Site Without warning, The Dirt.com, a luxury real estate news website, ceased...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Challenges City’s Rent Freeze in Latest Legal Battle

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

AAGLA Files Lawsuit Over Pandemic-Driven Rent Regulations  By Dolores Quintana A non-profit association consisting of rental housing providers and residential...

Photo: Official
News

New Interim Housing Project Seeks to Combat Homelessness Crisis in Los Angeles’ Council District Five

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

Modular Structures Would Be Built To House 30 Angelenos In 2024 By Dolores Quintana In response to the escalating homelessness...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Operation Online Guardian: LA ICAC Task Force Apprehends Predators in Online Crackdown

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Task Force’s Multi-Agency Effort Makes Progress In Combatting Internet Crimes By Dolores Quintana The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task...

Photo: Facebook
News

Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Shortly After Incident By Culver City Police

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Officers Recover the $6,500 Stolen From First Citizen’s Bank By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team investigation...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Tesla Plunges Down Embankment, Lands in Homeless Encampment; Occupants Extracted

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Early Morning Crash on 10 Freeway in Palms Leaves Has Injuries, No Deaths By Dolores Quintana In the early hours...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Culver City To Open First Safe Sleep Village Intended Shelter Unhoused City Residents

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

The City Is Ramping Up Its Actions To Help Address the Issue of Homelessness Culver City is taking a significant...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR