Recent High School Graduate Earns Girl Scout Gold Award with Inspiring Neurodiversity Project

Scout Awarded For Creating a Safe Sensory Space for the Neurodivergent Community

Abigail J., a recent high school graduate from Frostig School in Pasadena, has earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, as announced by the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA). Abigail’s Gold Award project, titled “Neurodiversity – Making It Make Sense,” centered on creating an anxiety-easing, safe sensory space at the Los Angeles Speech and Language Therapy Center for the neurodivergent community.

As someone on the autism spectrum who occasionally faces hyper-sensitivities, Abigail felt a personal connection to the project. “This project was very personal to me as I am on the autism spectrum and sometimes struggle with hyper-sensitivities,” said Gold Award Girl Scout Abigail. “I wanted to use what I learned from being neurodiverse… to help others.”

Collaborating with her project advisor, a certified speech-language pathologist, Abigail brought her sensory space idea to life from concept to fruition. She meticulously researched and included items such as weighted stuffed animals and bubbles, presenting her vision through hand-drawn sketches. Over two years, Abigail actively fundraised to turn her dream into reality. Inspired in part by The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, the room featured numerous ocean-themed elements.

On June 4th, GSGLA recognized the largest Gold Award class in the nation for the 12th consecutive year during a ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Center. This year’s class consisted of 212 local Girl Scouts who dedicated over 20,000 hours to implement sustainable changes in their communities. Their projects tackled various issues, including reducing carbon footprints, introducing technology to underrepresented groups, raising fentanyl awareness among teens, and promoting mental and physical health.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest accolade in Girl Scouting, achieved by 10th to 12th-grade girls who develop and execute lasting solutions to community issues. It signifies a Girl Scout’s accomplishments, leadership, commitment, creativity, and personal efforts to make the world a better place. Each Gold Award project is a significant achievement, reflecting the culmination of a Girl Scout’s learning and experiences.

Beyond regular schoolwork and extracurricular activities, Girl Scouts invest 80+ hours in solving community issues they are passionate about. The girls who achieve the Gold Award stand out from their peers, showcasing perseverance and grit while building impressive resumes that pave the way for college scholarships and future career opportunities.

Recent research highlights that Gold Award Girl Scouts are more likely to assume leadership roles, engage civically, and secure scholarships. In addition, Gold Award Girl Scouts entering any U.S. military branch will immediately rise one rank.

For more information on the Girl Scout Gold Award and its impact, please visit girlscoutsla.org/goldaward. Abigail’s remarkable project exemplifies Girl Scouts’ meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond.