Clear the Shelters™ Returns to Los Angeles County for the 9th Year, Bringing Joy to Pets and Families

Photo: Facebook

DACC, NBC4, and Telemundo 52 Campaign To Find Animals Homes Throughout August

By Dolores Quintana

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) is thrilled to announce its participation in NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year. From August 1st to August 31st, 2023, DACC’s seven animal care centers will offer reduced adoption fees of $20 for all dogs and cats. These fees will cover adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchips, providing an excellent opportunity for families to bring home a new furry friend. Please note that the promotion does not include pet licenses and spay/neuter deposits.

DACC Director Marcia Mayeda expressed her gratitude, stating, “Clear the Shelters has become the premier adoption event for DACC and animal shelters nationwide. We are grateful to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for their compassion and leadership in raising awareness to get more animals into loving homes.”

For those interested in adopting a pet or learning more about available animals and the locations of all DACC animal care centers, detailed information is accessible online at animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Clear the Shelters has proven to be a resounding success since its inception in 2015, with more than 860,000 pets finding new homes. The 2022 campaign achieved a remarkable single-year record with over 161,000 adoptions and raised more than $540,000. Last year’s campaign saw nearly 1,400 animal shelters and rescues from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam participate.

Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive Vice President of Diginets & Original Production, expressed her pride in supporting shelters and rescues through Clear the Shelters. She said, “We are proud that Clear the Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts.”

For individuals unable to adopt but still interested in participating in the campaign, the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation welcomes donations. These donations are essential in enhancing animal care and outcomes in County-operated care centers. Contributions are tax-deductible and support various programs, including spay/neuter services, medical care, behavior and enrichment, grooming for care center animals, care vouchers to help pets stay with their families, and disaster response for endangered animals.

For more information and to contribute, please visit lacountyanimals.org/give.

To learn more about Clear the Shelters, including animal shelters and rescues participating in the campaign, and to find details on local events, please visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

