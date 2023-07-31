August 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Board of Supervisors Sends Letter AMPTP Urging Return To Negotiations

Photo: Facebook

Supervisor Horvath Announces Research Into Supporting Local Small Businesses

By Keemia Zhang

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors organized discussions and resources to support small businesses last Tuesday morning in light of the ongoing SAG and WGA strikes impacting the city’s economy.

In a move to back striking writers and actors, members sent a letter urging the resumption of negotiations to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). A second motion presented by Supervisors Horvath and Barger to research programs to keep small businesses afloat was also approved, focusing on mom-and-pop shops and contractors serving the entertainment industry.

The strikes make up an ongoing Hollywood labor dispute, with issues surrounding AI creation, streaming revenues, minimum staffing levels, and residual pay at the heart of the conflicts.

 “The people who power Los Angeles are on strike and deserve a fair deal,” Supervisor Horvath stated. “Instead of returning to the negotiating table, the (AMPTP) strategy is to inflict pain, causing people to lose their housing and livelihoods, with the futures of small businesses also on the line.” LA County’s Department of Economic Opportunity hosted a webinar yesterday for entertainment workers and businesses affected by the strikes.

Supervisors Horvath and Solis urged the AMPTP “to return to the negotiating table and end this strike by meeting a reasonable agreement.” SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland has estimated the actor’s strike could last into early 2024. “No one’s gonna force us to make a deal [..] let me be very, very clear: we will only make a deal that is fair for our members, and that respects them, and any deal less than that, there is no one that’s gonna force us to make that deal.”

During the 2007 writer’s strike, which lasted 99 days, the Los Angeles economy lost an estimated of  $959.8 million. “The damage is incredible,” Supervisor Barger has noted. “People have no idea the trick effect, the domino effect of people being out of work because the discretionary funding is gone as it relates to how they spend their money.” The WGA and SAG strikes have been ongoing for  91 and 18 days, respectively. Todd Holmes, an entertainment industry professor at CSUN, has estimated the strikes could cost the greater Los Angeles economy around $3 billion.

After the SAG strike, the AMTP acknowledged that the union’s choice would result in “financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.” The organization has reportedly refused to meet with WGA negotiators, with some sources saying that they hoped the financial toll on middle-class writers could break the union’s resolve. At the same time, SAG has publicly stated that the AMTP has refused to come to the table. 

Mayor Bass previously urged both the studios and unions to work to come to a stable negotiation, saying in a statement that “This affects all of us and is essential to our overall economy. I call upon all sides to come to the table and work around the clock until an equitable agreement is reached.”

in Entertainment, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Possible Eviction Looms for Los Angeles Tenants with Unpaid Pandemic Rent

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Deadline of August 1 Raises Concerns of a Homelessness Spike By Dolores Quintana Tenants residing in Los Angeles are bracing...

Photo: Morphosis
News, Real Estate

A Striking Self Storage Facility Is In The Works For Westchester

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

Morphosis-Designed Structure Is Not Like Any Other Self Storage By Dolores Quintana Morphosis, the prominent Culver City-based architecture firm founded...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Luxury Real Estate News Website The Dirt Is No More

July 30, 2023

Read more
July 30, 2023

The Dirt Team Will Continue Reporting At Sister Site Without warning, The Dirt.com, a luxury real estate news website, ceased...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Challenges City’s Rent Freeze in Latest Legal Battle

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

AAGLA Files Lawsuit Over Pandemic-Driven Rent Regulations  By Dolores Quintana A non-profit association consisting of rental housing providers and residential...

Photo: Official
News

New Interim Housing Project Seeks to Combat Homelessness Crisis in Los Angeles’ Council District Five

July 28, 2023

Read more
July 28, 2023

Modular Structures Would Be Built To House 30 Angelenos In 2024 By Dolores Quintana In response to the escalating homelessness...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Operation Online Guardian: LA ICAC Task Force Apprehends Predators in Online Crackdown

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Task Force’s Multi-Agency Effort Makes Progress In Combatting Internet Crimes By Dolores Quintana The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task...

Photo: Facebook
News

Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Shortly After Incident By Culver City Police

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Officers Recover the $6,500 Stolen From First Citizen’s Bank By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team investigation...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Tesla Plunges Down Embankment, Lands in Homeless Encampment; Occupants Extracted

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Early Morning Crash on 10 Freeway in Palms Leaves Has Injuries, No Deaths By Dolores Quintana In the early hours...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Culver City To Open First Safe Sleep Village Intended Shelter Unhoused City Residents

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

The City Is Ramping Up Its Actions To Help Address the Issue of Homelessness Culver City is taking a significant...
News, Video

(Video) New Curry House Restaurant Coco Ichibanya Has Opened In Sawtelle District.

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

You can check out the spot, also known as CoCoICHI, on 1947 Sawtelle Blvd., Unit D, from 10:00 a.m. to...

Photo: Instagram: @Father's Office
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ten Westside Restaurants Designated As Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2023

July 27, 2023

Read more
July 27, 2023

Restaurants Noted as Establishments Serving Good Food at Moderate Prices By Dolores Quintana Michelin held its prestigious ceremony to award...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Best Bet Pizzeria: Chef Jason Neroni’s Most Personal Restaurant Now Open

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Culver City’s Newest Pizzeria Has Many Delights To Show You By Dolores Quintana After three long years and one pop-up,...
News

UPS and the Teamsters Have Reached a Tentative Agreement To Prevent A Strike

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Agreement Comes With Wage Increases, Full-Time Jobs, and Workplace Protections By Dolores Quintana In a welcome development, the Teamsters have...

Photo: IMDB
News, Upbeat Beat

The Academy Museum To Screen Six Films With Makeup Effects By Master Dick Smith

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Films Like The Hunger, The Exorcist, Altered States, and Amadeus Will Be Shown The Academy Museum in West Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Honoring Our Armed Forces Members: PACT Act Celebrates One Year of Support for Veterans

July 26, 2023

Read more
July 26, 2023

Over $1.4 Billion in Benefits Delivered Through PACT Act Expanding VA Services By Dolores Quintana One year ago, a significant...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR