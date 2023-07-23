July 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Seeks Public Input on Proposed Oil Field Regulations From the Culver City Community

Photo: Facebook

Public Hearing and Review Period Announced for Amendments to Inglewood Oil Field Rule

By Dolores Quintana

In an effort to address regulatory matters concerning the Inglewood Oil Field (IOF) within its jurisdiction, Los Angeles County is initiating a public review period and public hearing to discuss potential amendments to the Baldwin Hills Community Standards District (BHCSD). The BHCSD currently governs the LA County portion of the IOF, situated adjacent to and east of the City of Culver City.

The proposed amendment aims to introduce significant changes to Title 22 of the LA County Code, chiefly centered around the regulation of oil wells within the BHCSD. Specifically, LA County seeks to prohibit the establishment of new oil wells while allowing existing ones to continue operating under a nonconforming status. This move comes amidst the County’s ongoing efforts to strike a balance between addressing environmental concerns and accommodating existing oil operations.

The LA County Regional Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for this critical matter, set to take place on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 9 AM. The hearing will be held at the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission located at 320 West Temple St., Rm. 150, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Additionally, for accessibility, an online option via Zoom (Webinar ID: 858 6032 6429) and phone participation are available (call-in numbers: (669) 900-6833 or (346) 248-7799).

Before the public hearing, a designated public review period was initiated on July 13, 2023, and will conclude on August 15, 2023. Throughout this period, interested parties are encouraged to submit written comments via email to ordinance@planning.lacounty.gov or by mail to Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, Attn: Edgar De La Torre, 320 W. Temple Street, 13th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

Comprehensive project materials are available for review for those seeking detailed information on the BHCSD Amendment Project (Los Angeles County – File #: 23-521). Edgar De La Torre, Senior Planner in charge of Zoning Enforcement Special Projects, is the designated point of contact for any additional inquiries. He can be reached via email at edelatorre@planning.lacounty.gov or by phone at (213) 974-6411. Alternatively, individuals seeking more resources or updates can visit the LA County Department of Regional Planning website at planning.lacounty.gov.

