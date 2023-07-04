Culver City Celebrates Parks Make Life Better! Month with Movies in the Park

Enjoy Outdoor Film Screenings Under the Stars Every Saturday in July

By Dolores Quintana

July is Parks Make Life Better! Month is when communities across California come together to honor the invaluable benefits of parks and recreation. In line with this celebration, Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services is hosting a series of movie nights in the park every Saturday throughout the month of July.

Residents and visitors are invited to gather at various parks in Culver City to enjoy outdoor movie screenings under the stars. The lineup for the month is as follows:

July 8, 2023 – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at Syd Kronenthal Park

July 15, 2023 – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at Veterans Memorial Park

July 22, 2023 – “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Fox Hills Park

July 29, 2023 – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at Culver City Park Field #1

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., allowing attendees to find their perfect spot on the lawn, set up picnic blankets or lawn chairs, and enjoy a leisurely evening before the movies begin at dusk. This family-friendly event offers an opportunity for the community to come together, relax, and create lasting memories in the great outdoors. For more information on PRCS’ Parks Make Life Better! Month celebrations, contact Francisca Castillo at (310) 253-6650

The Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services team has curated a lineup of crowd-pleasing films that will entertain audiences of all ages. From the action-packed “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the enchanting world of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the intergalactic escapades of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and the highly anticipated “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you choose to bring a picnic basket filled with your favorite treats, cozy up with a blanket, or set up comfortable seating, these movie nights promise to be a delightful experience for all. So, mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and join Culver City in celebrating Parks Make Life Better! Month with an unforgettable outdoor movie experience.