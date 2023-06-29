You Can Now Pick Up Chinese Laundry Kitchen’s Infamous Dan Dan Sauce Locally

Farmshop Brentwood and Hi-Lo Liquor In Culver City Carry The Sauce

By Dolores Quintana

Farmshop Brentwood shared a post that informs us all that they will have Chinese Laundry Kitchen’s Dan Dan sauce available for sale. They call themselves the “Makers of the infamous DAN DAN SAUCE, aka Asia’s Mouth-tingling Alternative to Pasta Sauce.”

The Instagram post notes, “Many of you have asked about purchasing our Dan Dan Sauce locally to avoid shipping fees AND to protect the environment. As we continue to grow our list of stockists, we want to highlight some of the new stores where you can now find our sauce. For a complete list of retailers in the US, check out our website or follow the link in our bio.”

They also added that you can request that your local store stock their Dan Dan sauce, so you can bring it to your neighborhood. The link to make that request is here. You can peruse the list of all the stores that have the sauce locally here.

In addition, Hi-Lo Liquor Market in Culver City carries Chinese Laundry Kitchen’s Dan Dan sauce, too, so you can pick it up at Hi-Lo if you are in the area.

Chinese Laundry Kitchen was founded by designer Yanza and her chef husband Leo Lamprides. Yanza is a first-generation immigrant from China, while Leo grew up in Southern California. Since the beginning of their relationship, the couple bonded over exchanging cultural and culinary knowledge and skills in the kitchen. Chinese Laundry was born out of the desire to preserve Yanza’s family recipes while sharing their love for rich Chinese culinary traditions.