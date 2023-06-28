Acclaimed Director Josh Ruben to Sign Copies Of His New Comic “Darla”

Signing Will Take Place Saturday, July 1, at Pulp Fiction Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

Director Josh Ruben, known for his acclaimed and hilarious films “Scare Me” and “Werewolves Within,” and his work as an actor in “A Wounded Fawn,” and on College Humor, will make a special appearance on Saturday, July 1st, from 2:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. for a signing event at Pulp Fiction Culver City.

Ruben will be autographing copies of his new horror graphic novel, “DARLA,” described as a gripping blend of “Dead Zone” and “Requiem for a Dream,” delving into the dark underbelly of American society through themes of politics, health, psychosis, and murder.

According to the Kickstarter for the comic book, “Darla” is about the debauched goings on in her home of Derryl County. Fracking has destroyed the groundwater, and an accident at the metal foundry where Darla used to work has left her injured, in pain, and searching for answers. On top of that, Darla is starting to hear things, sees things, and she’s not exactly sure what’s real anymore.”

Briana Tippetts is the artist who collaborated with Ruben to create this new thrilling new comic book. “Darla” is published by Invader Comics, an independent comic publisher.

In addition to signing books, Ruben will also have other exciting “goodies” available. Take advantage of this opportunity to meet the talented actor/director and get your hands on some rad goodies.