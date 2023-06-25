June 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Wildlife District Ordinance Meant To Protect Wildlife Areas In Los Angeles Will Go Up For City Council Vote

Photo: U.S. National Park Service Facebook

The Ordinance Passed A City Planning and Land Use Management Committee Vote 

The Los Angeles City Council is to vote on a somewhat controversial ordinance that would require developers and homeowners to follow zoning regulations meant to preserve the habitat of wilderness areas and the wildlife that lives within them. While there are many homeowners who seem to be concerned about keeping the untouched beauty of their neighborhoods intact, some may not be happy with some of these restrictions and regulations. However, this ordinance would regulate all future development and construction and would not affect already-built homes and other structures. You can view the latest draft of the ordinance here

The pilot program area would stretch over the Santa Monica Mountains from the Cahuenga Pass to the 405/ Sepulveda Pass, which you can see on this interactive map. Eventually, the plan is to expand the wildlife district area to other parts of the city. According to the ordinance, the provisions would “apply to all properties identified within the Wildlife Ordinance District. The Wildlife Ordinance District shall apply to all zones, including publicly and privately zoned land. A Wildlife Ordinance District may encompass an area that is designated, in whole or in part, as a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone (HPOZ), Specific Plan, Supplemental Use District, and/or other overlay or zoned district.”

The ordinance would regulate lot coverage and residential floor areas, vegetation and landscaping, fencing and walls, lighting, windows and trash enclosures, slope, and grading, resource buffers, and the height of structures within the protected areas. 

As stated on the ordinance’s website, “The overall goal of the proposed regulations is to balance wildlife habitat and connectivity with private property development, thereby achieving more sustainable outcomes in the hillsides and habitats of Los Angeles.

By ensuring that such development takes place in a more sustainable manner, the City can help to address and support other essential goals such as biodiversity, climate resilience, fire safety, and watershed health.”

A major part of this plan is to prevent the deaths of wildlife and preserve the corridors and paths that animals use. According to the ordinance, “The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy (SMMC) has studied wildlife habitats and corridors within its territories with the goal of preventing further injuries and deaths to wildlife and protecting the remaining open spaces and wildlife linkages that exist.” If these protections are put in place, perhaps tragedies like the death of P-22, the mountain lion who was euthanized after being hit by a car. Big cats and other animals need space to roam that is safe to stay healthy and continue to live in the wilderness areas.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

New Multifamily Housing and Commercial Development Proposed for Palms-Culver City Border

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

Project to Replace Commercial Buildings with Eight-Story Residential Buildings and Ground-Floor Commercial Space By Dolores Quintana A new development project...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles to Implement Park Block Pilot Program Modeled after Barcelona’s Superblocks

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Transforming Residential Blocks to Reclaim Public Space and Combat Air Pollution By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s Transportation...
News, Video

(Video) It’s Jacaranda Tree Season

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The brilliant violet flowers have returned. Everywhere you go you are likely to smell them too. Jacaranda mimosifolia is a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Fiscal Budget For Los Angeles County 2023 – 2024 Will Be Deliberated On June 26

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

LA Board Of Supervisors Scheduled To Discuss and Meeting Will Be Broadcast By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County’s budget is...

Photo: Official: Governor Gavin Newsom
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Votes to Prepare to Launch a CARE Court

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Ahead of Schedule, The Supervisors Vote Four To One To Implement the Program By Dolores Quintana Led by Supervisors Janice...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Ring Out in Raintree Plaza Parking Lot: Culver City Police Launch Investigation

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect and Gathering Information By Dolores Quintana In the early hours of yesterday morning,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Art Beyond the Glass XI: Celebrating Bartender Artistry and Philanthropy at Catch One

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

LA’s Premier Cocktail Culture Festival Returns with Charitable Contributions to Outfest By Dolores Quintana Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) will...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Servers File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Joint Venture Restaurant Group

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Suit Alleges That They Did Not Receive Gratuities Due To Them  By Dolores Quintana A class action lawsuit has...

Photo: Instagram: Fathers Office Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Parks BBQ, Father’s Office, and The Hundreds Launch Korean American Lager

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

A Collaborative Brew Celebrating Special Anniversaries, Perfect for Warm Weather By Dolores Quintana In celebrating friendships and special anniversaries, Parks...

Photo: Public Health LA County.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles County Public Health Is Looking For Heart Heroes To Save Lives

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Heart Heroes Program Seeks To Train Angelenos In Hand-Only CPR LA County Heart Heroes, a drive to certify Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Symphony Will Play Their Final Concert Of The Current Season Saturday

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Music Director Finalist Maestro Steven Allen Fox Will Conduct By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony Orchestra, under the direction...

Photo: Instagram: @ kckrantz
News, Upbeat Beat

Ceramics Artist and Educator Katy Krantz Appointed Culver City’s Artist Laureate

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

The Eight-Year Resident of Culver City Will Serve as a Cultural Ambassador By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council...
News, Video

(Video) God Bless America At The Los Angeles National Cemetery Sung By Danielle Roy.

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

During the Memorial Day Ceremony, Danielle Roy sang this patriotic song. @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

How To Avoid Catalytic Converter Theft and the Link To Smog Check Compliance

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Essential Tips to Protect Your Catalytic Converter and Avoid Costly Replacements By Dolores Quintana Because of the rise in catalytic...

Photo: Official
News

Motion Regulating Ellis Act Evictions At Barrington Plaza Apartments To Go Before City Council

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

The Motion Would Put Further Safeguards In Place To Ensure Proper Relocation By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR