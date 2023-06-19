The Next Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness Meeting Scheduled For June 20

The meeting Will Take Place At Culver City Hall In the Patio Conference Room

By Dolores Quintana

The Next Culver City Council Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness Meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Patio Conference Room – Culver City Hall, which is located at 9770 Culver Boulevard in Culver City.

The agenda for the meeting is available here.

Some of the items on the agenda include:

23-1101 A-2. UPDATE ON PROGRESS FOR THE CULVER CITY PROJECT HOMEKEY INTERIM AND PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING PROGRAM.

23-781 A-3. REPORT FROM MEMBER WILBORN REGARDING CONVERSATION WITH UNHOUSED PERSON.

23-783 A-4. DISCUSSION REGARDING SETTING UP A TIME FOR ACOHH TO TOUR OF UPWARD BOUND HOUSE.

23-1102 A-5. A DISCUSSION ON LEVERAGING RECENT STATE LEGISLATION TO EXPEDITE HOUSING PRODUCTION.

Anyone who is interested in making a public comment during the meeting can follow these guidelines:

INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEETING PARTICIPATION:

How to Submit a Written Public Comment Prior to a Meeting: Find the active eComment link to the right of the agenda date, then add your comment to the agenda item you choose. Watch a video tutorial on How to make an eComment. Mail comments to: Landlord-Tenant Mediation Board c/o CCHA Administration, 9770 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232.

How to Attend and Provide Public Comment at the Meeting: The public will be able to attend ANY commission, board, or committee (CBC) meeting in person or remotely via Webex. Attending a Webex meeting will no longer require registration. To join remotely, simply click on the link located on the Meetings & Agenda webpage once the meeting has started.

New Process to Participate and Speak Remotely: While those attending a meeting remotely via Webex will no longer be required to register to attend, anyone who attends a meeting remotely and wishes to SPEAK will need to REGISTER TO SPEAK and identify the specific agenda items for which they have comments. All links to register to speak will be available at least 72 hours in advance of a regular meeting and at least 24 hours in advance of a special meeting.

Those attending meetings in person will also be required to REGISTER TO SPEAK, either in advance or when they arrive to attend.

All speakers are encouraged to REGISTER TO SPEAK in advance of the meeting, as speakers will be called in chronological order based on when they registered.

Any person needing a reasonable accommodation related to disabilities, including assisted listening devices, is welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 253-5851 or via email at city.clerk@culvercity.org.

With frequent service and direct connection to the Expo line, Culver CityBus Line 7 can make it easy to attend Committee on Homelessness meetings at City Hall! Plan your trip online or by calling 310-253-6500.