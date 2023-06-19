June 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Next Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness Meeting Scheduled For June 20

Photo: Facebook

The meeting Will Take Place At Culver City Hall In the Patio Conference Room 

By Dolores Quintana

The Next Culver City Council Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness Meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Patio Conference Room – Culver City Hall, which is located at 9770 Culver Boulevard in Culver City. 

The agenda for the meeting is available here

Some of the items on the agenda include:

23-1101 A-2. UPDATE ON PROGRESS FOR THE CULVER CITY PROJECT HOMEKEY INTERIM AND PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING PROGRAM. 
23-781 A-3. REPORT FROM MEMBER WILBORN REGARDING CONVERSATION WITH UNHOUSED PERSON. 
23-783 A-4. DISCUSSION REGARDING SETTING UP A TIME FOR ACOHH TO TOUR OF UPWARD BOUND HOUSE. 
23-1102 A-5. A DISCUSSION ON LEVERAGING RECENT STATE LEGISLATION TO EXPEDITE HOUSING PRODUCTION.

Anyone who is interested in making a public comment during the meeting can follow these guidelines:

INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEETING PARTICIPATION:

How to Submit a Written Public Comment Prior to a Meeting: Find the active eComment link to the right of the agenda date, then add your comment to the agenda item you choose. Watch a video tutorial on How to make an eComment. Mail comments to: Landlord-Tenant Mediation Board c/o CCHA Administration, 9770 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232.

How to Attend and Provide Public Comment at the Meeting: The public will be able to attend ANY commission, board, or committee (CBC) meeting in person or remotely via Webex. Attending a Webex meeting will no longer require registration. To join remotely, simply click on the link located on the Meetings & Agenda webpage once the meeting has started. 

New Process to Participate and Speak Remotely: While those attending a meeting remotely via Webex will no longer be required to register to attend, anyone who attends a meeting remotely and wishes to SPEAK will need to REGISTER TO SPEAK and identify the specific agenda items for which they have comments. All links to register to speak will be available at least 72 hours in advance of a regular meeting and at least 24 hours in advance of a special meeting.

Those attending meetings in person will also be required to REGISTER TO SPEAK, either in advance or when they arrive to attend.

All speakers are encouraged to REGISTER TO SPEAK in advance of the meeting, as speakers will be called in chronological order based on when they registered.

Any person needing a reasonable accommodation related to disabilities, including assisted listening devices, is welcome to contact the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 253-5851 or via email at city.clerk@culvercity.org.

With frequent service and direct connection to the Expo line, Culver CityBus Line 7 can make it easy to attend Committee on Homelessness meetings at City Hall! Plan your trip online or by calling 310-253-6500.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

How To Avoid Catalytic Converter Theft and the Link To Smog Check Compliance

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Essential Tips to Protect Your Catalytic Converter and Avoid Costly Replacements By Dolores Quintana Because of the rise in catalytic...

Photo: Official
News

Motion Regulating Ellis Act Evictions At Barrington Plaza Apartments To Go Before City Council

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

The Motion Would Put Further Safeguards In Place To Ensure Proper Relocation By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council...

Photo: Official
News

Arrest Made in Fairfax District Arson Fires Following Community Cooperation

June 19, 2023

Read more
June 19, 2023

Witnesses’ Assistance Crucial in Apprehending Suspect Linked to String of Fires By Dolores Quintana A series of intentionally set fires...

Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

A New Mixed-Use Project Planned Across The Street From Culver City Station

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

Structure Will Contain Apartments and the HQ of the Construction Firm Building It A new mixed-use project is set to...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Continues to Expand with Exciting Transit Projects

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

In the Future, Metro’s Plans Will Continue To Connect Los Angeles By Train The ambitious plan for the original L...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Official
News

Metro Unveils Regional Connector Project for Enhanced Rail Travel To Santa Monica

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Rides Will Be Free All Weekend To Celebrate the Enhancement of the Light Rail System Metro’s Regional Connector opens on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Emphasizes Availability of COVID-19 Services, Encourages Testing and Vaccination

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

LA County Health Report Releases Weekly Covid Data By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Fired Near Overland and Virginia Avenues, CCPD Seeks Public Assistance

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Video Shows Male Bicyclist Shooting Gun In The Air, Casings Found At The Scene The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Department Avert Tragedy, Prevent Suicide Attempt

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Culver City Emergency Services Collaborate to Save a Life on Slauson Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Traffic Stop Uncovers Dangerous Drug and Weapon Stash, Leads to Arrest

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Routine Traffic Stop Reveals Loaded Firearm, Narcotics, and Replica Weapons  By Dolores Quintana A routine traffic stop over the weekend...
News, Video

(Video) Best Bet Pop-Up At The Rose Venice

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Chef Jason Neroni’s Culver City pizza spot isn’t quite open yet, but eager patrons got a preview of the pizzas...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR