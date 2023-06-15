Gunshots Fired Near Overland and Virginia Avenues, CCPD Seeks Public Assistance

Video Shows Male Bicyclist Shooting Gun In The Air, Casings Found At The Scene

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is seeking public assistance after responding to a call regarding gunshots heard in the vicinity of Overland Avenue and Virginia Avenue. Although no suspect was located at the scene, officers recovered 9mm ammunition casings, prompting an investigation into the incident.

On June 14, at approximately 5 pm, CCPD officers on patrol received a report of gunshots in the area. Simultaneously, an alert resident flagged down the officers, providing additional information about the gunshots. During a preliminary search, officers discovered 9mm ammunition casings in the vicinity, indicating that a firearm had been discharged.

Despite conducting an area check, the officers were unable to locate the suspect involved in the incident. In their efforts to gather more information and aid in the ongoing investigation, CCPD is appealing to the community for any relevant details or leads that could help identify and apprehend the individual responsible.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion and a heavy build. Notable identifying features include hand tattoos. At the time of the incident, the suspect was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red shorts, and carrying a black backpack. The suspect was also riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information related to this crime is strongly encouraged to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.