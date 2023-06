This interview took place at The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica, at Broadway and Third Street Promenade. It takes place every Friday-Sunday in June. June 2-4, June 9-11, June 16-18, and June 23-25. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.