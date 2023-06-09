June 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Officers Administer Life-Saving Narcan to Overdose Victim Found Unconscious on Sawtelle Blvd

Photo: Facebook

Two Doses Of Narcan Revived The Subject and Saved Their Life

Officers on patrol in the vicinity of Sawtelle Blvd and Matteson Ave had a startling encounter earlier this week at 2:45 am when they came across an individual lying unconscious in the middle of the roadway, according to a social media press release from the Culver City Police Department. The officers immediately secured the area by blocking the roadway and promptly contacted the Culver City Fire Department for assistance.

Upon closer inspection, the officers quickly recognized the signs of a fentanyl overdose in the individual. Understanding the urgency of the situation, they administered two doses of Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose. Soon the subject started showing signs of regaining consciousness following the second dose of Narcan.

Shortly thereafter, the Culver City Fire Department arrived at the scene to provide additional medical assistance. The subject was transported to a nearby local hospital where he could receive further necessary treatment for his condition.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ever-present danger of opioid overdoses in our communities. The prevalence of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has contributed to a significant increase in overdose cases across the country. The timely response and administration of Narcan by the officers played a crucial role in saving the life of the individual in this particular instance.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...

Cento Pasta Bar. Photo: Michelin
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Of The Nation Charity Event Returns To Culver City This Weekend

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Tickets Are Still Available For This Event Benefiting No Kid Hungry Los Angeles’ much-anticipated gastronomic event, Taste of the Nation,...

Photo: Instagram: @ olmeca.__
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tamales Olmeca Brought Some Of The Best Tamales In Town To Striking WGA Writers

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Owner Yunia Fumes Mata Brought Tamale Magic To The Amazon Studios Picket By Dolores Quintana  Yunia Fumes Mata is the...
News, Video

(Video) Made With PRIDE Marketplace Intro By Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Board Of Supervisors Pass A Motion Of Support For Striking WGA Writers

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Motion Was Authored By Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger By Dolores Quintana Today The Los Angeles County Board...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Fire Department To Hold Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Breakfast Benefits The Culver City Firefighters’ Foundation  Culver City’s local fire department will celebrate Fire Service Day on Saturday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Summer Movie Vacation Series Debuts This Year

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Ticket Only Three Dollars Per Person At The Culver Theater  By Dolores Quintana For the first time this summer, Culver...
News, Video

(Video) The Grand Opening Ceremony For Made With PRIDE Marketplace Speech From Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Landlords Could Be Required To Provide Cooling Equipment To All Rental Units

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Is Now Considering This Recommendation From Committee By Dolores Quintana While many apartments have window...

Photo: Facebook
News

CD 5 City Councilperson Katy Yaroslavsky Introduces Motion To Change Parking Replacement Policy

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Policy Made Building Housing For The Homeless On City Property More Expensive By Dolores Quintana CD 5 City Councilperson...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect In A Robbery And Stabbing Has Been Apprehended By Culver City Police

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Crime Took Place On May 25, During a Cluster Of Violent Robberies In The Area By Dolores Quintana A robbery...
News, Video

(Video) A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR