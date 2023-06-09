Officers Administer Life-Saving Narcan to Overdose Victim Found Unconscious on Sawtelle Blvd

Two Doses Of Narcan Revived The Subject and Saved Their Life

Officers on patrol in the vicinity of Sawtelle Blvd and Matteson Ave had a startling encounter earlier this week at 2:45 am when they came across an individual lying unconscious in the middle of the roadway, according to a social media press release from the Culver City Police Department. The officers immediately secured the area by blocking the roadway and promptly contacted the Culver City Fire Department for assistance.

Upon closer inspection, the officers quickly recognized the signs of a fentanyl overdose in the individual. Understanding the urgency of the situation, they administered two doses of Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose. Soon the subject started showing signs of regaining consciousness following the second dose of Narcan.

Shortly thereafter, the Culver City Fire Department arrived at the scene to provide additional medical assistance. The subject was transported to a nearby local hospital where he could receive further necessary treatment for his condition.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ever-present danger of opioid overdoses in our communities. The prevalence of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has contributed to a significant increase in overdose cases across the country. The timely response and administration of Narcan by the officers played a crucial role in saving the life of the individual in this particular instance.