June 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Photo: Facebook

A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected 

Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office has made an official announcement. The Mayor has commented via her Twitter account, “Last night, I tested positive for COVID-19 following a routine test. I’m feeling fine and will continue to work from home and follow public health guidelines.”

The Mayor’s office issued a statement that said, “Last night, Mayor Karen Bass tested positive for COVID-19 following a routine test. The Mayor is feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines. Mayor Bass is vaccinated and boosted.”

As a reminder, Los Angeles County Health has issued a statement reminding residents that Covid infections tend to rise as the summer starts since people travel and congregate. Keeping vigilant is key to avoiding the virus and staying healthy.  

The statement says that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) encourages people to take common-sense measures while traveling to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19, especially at this time of year, when case rates and hospitalizations typically have risen.

For the past three years, Los Angeles County has experienced a significant increase in transmission between June and August, peak summer months when increased travel, celebrations, and gatherings have contributed to summer surges. Protective measures, such as handwashing, testing, and staying home when sick, are essential to dampen the spread of COVID-19.

Although data shows that COVID-19 transmission remains low in Los Angeles County, across the course of the pandemic, COVID hospitalizations, an indicator of COVID-19’s impact on the community, have increased during summer months, coinciding with school breaks and summer vacations.

During the first year of the pandemic, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose 40 percent between June 1, 2020, and August 1, 2020. The next year, despite hospitalizations reaching a pandemic-low in June of 2021 at an average of 218 hospitalizations per day, Los Angeles County saw a summer surge during which hospitalizations increased by nearly 300 percent between June 1 and August 1. In 2022 the hospitalization increase was over 150 percent during the same summer months.

As of June 4, 2023, the 7-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County was 226, one of the lowest hospitalization averages since the pandemic began.

Any COVID-19 infection brings risks, including the risk of long COVID and the chance that the virus may be spread to someone who is more at risk for severe illness. At the very least, summer gatherings and travel plans can be disrupted. To reduce risks during travel, Public Health urges all residents to take simple precautions, including staying home when sick, masking while using public transportation, and testing if a person is experiencing respiratory symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19. For added protection, it is also recommended that people traveling together are up to date on COVID vaccines before departure.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Officers Administer Life-Saving Narcan to Overdose Victim Found Unconscious on Sawtelle Blvd

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Two Doses Of Narcan Revived The Subject and Saved Their Life Officers on patrol in the vicinity of Sawtelle Blvd...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...

Cento Pasta Bar. Photo: Michelin
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Michelin Guide Announces New California Restaurants Added To The Guide

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Westside Restaurants Are On The List; Designations Will Be Announced on July 18 By Dolores Quintana The MICHELIN Guide is...

Photo: Best Bet
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Little Jabronis Pop-Up Will Preview The Menu At The Highly Anticipated Best Bet

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Pre-Orders Are Open Now For Friday, Pick-Ups At Chef Neroni’s The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana Today, Chef Jason Neroni...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Of The Nation Charity Event Returns To Culver City This Weekend

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Tickets Are Still Available For This Event Benefiting No Kid Hungry Los Angeles’ much-anticipated gastronomic event, Taste of the Nation,...

Photo: Instagram: @ olmeca.__
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tamales Olmeca Brought Some Of The Best Tamales In Town To Striking WGA Writers

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Owner Yunia Fumes Mata Brought Tamale Magic To The Amazon Studios Picket By Dolores Quintana  Yunia Fumes Mata is the...
News, Video

(Video) Made With PRIDE Marketplace Intro By Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Board Of Supervisors Pass A Motion Of Support For Striking WGA Writers

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Motion Was Authored By Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger By Dolores Quintana Today The Los Angeles County Board...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Fire Department To Hold Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Breakfast Benefits The Culver City Firefighters’ Foundation  Culver City’s local fire department will celebrate Fire Service Day on Saturday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Summer Movie Vacation Series Debuts This Year

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Ticket Only Three Dollars Per Person At The Culver Theater  By Dolores Quintana For the first time this summer, Culver...
News, Video

(Video) The Grand Opening Ceremony For Made With PRIDE Marketplace Speech From Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Landlords Could Be Required To Provide Cooling Equipment To All Rental Units

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Is Now Considering This Recommendation From Committee By Dolores Quintana While many apartments have window...

Photo: Facebook
News

CD 5 City Councilperson Katy Yaroslavsky Introduces Motion To Change Parking Replacement Policy

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Policy Made Building Housing For The Homeless On City Property More Expensive By Dolores Quintana CD 5 City Councilperson...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect In A Robbery And Stabbing Has Been Apprehended By Culver City Police

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Crime Took Place On May 25, During a Cluster Of Violent Robberies In The Area By Dolores Quintana A robbery...
News, Video

(Video) A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR