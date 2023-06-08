Taste Of The Nation Charity Event Returns To Culver City This Weekend

Tickets Are Still Available For This Event Benefiting No Kid Hungry

Los Angeles’ much-anticipated gastronomic event, Taste of the Nation, is set to make its triumphant return to Culver City on June 11, 2023. Now in its 32nd year, this culinary extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience filled with exceptional eats, curated drinks, and captivating entertainment to benefit the charity No Kid Hungry. Held at Media Park, located at 9070 Venice Boulevard, attendees can indulge in a delightful afternoon from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. You can find more information and buy tickets here.

Taste of the Nation brings together some of the finest Los Angeles tastemakers, renowned chefs, and supporters from across the country, all united by their commitment to ending childhood hunger in America through their remarkable culinary talents and unwavering passion.

Some of the restaurants and tastemakers include:

Angelini Osteria + Alimentari

B Sweet

Beachside Restaurant & Bar

CAMPHOR

Death & Co.

Dog HausDurango Cantina

Girl and the GoatGuerrilla Tacos

Jitlada

Kali

Kinn

Maple Block Meat Co.

Milk Jar Cookies

Ms. Chi Cafe

Ospi

Playa Provisions

Pop’s Bagels

Poppy + Rose

Qusqo

Ronan

Salt Restaurant and Bar

Santuari

SOCALO

Sugar Palm

The Attic

Theía

Rain or shine, Taste of the Nation is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for all who attend. There will be no shortage of enjoyment, whether it’s savoring delectable dishes, sampling innovative beverages, or immersing oneself in the atmosphere.

The Preview Hour & Admission package level is already sold out, but General Admission tickets are still available for $115 each and include Ticketholders enjoy unlimited tastes, sips, and fun from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and unlimited bites from participating chefs and restaurants, access to the Beverage Garden featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, interactive games and prize opportunities and live entertainment.

The Clubhouse Package is still available for $5000. It includes ten preview hour tickets, one-hour early entrance to the event starting at 12 PM, reserved lounge space exclusively for your guests, name or logo recognition on your cabana space, and exclusive beverages. Clubhouse guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Child Admission (Ages 0-3) is Free, and Youth Admission (Ages 4-16) is $35. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For any inquiries or further information about the event, please reach out to afoy@strength.org. Join us at Los Angeles’ Taste of the Nation in Culver City on June 11th, and help hungry children throughout the country.