June 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Board Of Supervisors Pass A Motion Of Support For Striking WGA Writers

Photo: Official

Motion Was Authored By Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger

By Dolores Quintana

Today The Los Angeles County Board Of Supervisors passed a motion of support for the striking Writers Guild Of America writers, now in the fifth week of their strike. The motion was authored by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger. 

LA County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said, via her Twitter page, “The Board of Supervisors just unanimously passed my resolution in support of the @WGAWest! As the representatives of Hollywood and our entertainment districts, @kathrynbarger & I unequivocally support our writers as they strike for a fair and equitable contract.”

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger added, via her Twitter page, “Took a stand in support of #FairPay & stable employment for @WGAWest today by co-authoring a resolution w/ @LindseyPHorvath supporting the #WritersStrike. @CountyofLA‘s entertainment industry writers’ jobs are a vital part of our economy. Working conditions must evolve within the industry. Proudly doing my part to help end the strike & get people back to work.”

The text of the motion states, “The Writers Guild of America West and the Writers Guild of America East labor unions (jointly WGA), who represent over 11,500 writers in film and television across the country, are currently without a contract and are on strike. These are hardworking, middle-class employees, many of which are Los Angeles County constituents and are part of the backbone of the Los Angeles economy. 

The changing business model of the entertainment industry towards streaming services has led to shorter assignments for writers, leaving many underpaid, overworked, and with less consistent and sustainable careers. Erosion of writer pay and working conditions has happened while studios have collected almost $30 billion in entertainment operating profits each year from 2017 to 2021. Members of the WGA deserve to be fairly compensated and share in the revenue that production studios have enjoyed over the past several years, as well as have assignments that they can consistently depend on. In the past, writing careers in the entertainment industry provided good pay, consistent assignments, and a working environment that allowed writers to create the quality content that the world enjoys. 

More and more, careers with these characteristics are hard to find, and their erosion harms not only the writers but also the entire Los Angeles region, that is heavily dependent on the quality careers that the entertainment industry has historically offered. Contract negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the WGA have broken down as AMPTP has been unable to offer counter proposals to several of the negotiating positions offered by the WGA.

The entertainment industry is one of the economic anchors of Los Angeles County, and its success is largely predicated on its workforce having confidence in sustainable employment. The viability of the industry in Los Angeles County requires investing in the long-term careers writers have relied on for decades. This strike has highlighted those realities and elevated the conversation about the future of work in Hollywood and Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unequivocally stands in solidarity with the WGA and believes their negotiating positions to be reasonable and necessary. The Board hopes to be a strong partner to studios represented by the AMPTP as they bring great value to our County by being drivers of economic growth as well as employers of organized labor.”

The final paragraph of the motion makes a strong statement in favor of the WGA, “WE, THEREFORE, MOVE that the Board of Supervisors direct the Chief Executive Office’s Legislative Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Branch (CEO-LAIR) to send a five-signature letter to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers supporting the Writers Guild of America, and urging the AMPTP to return to the negotiating table and end this strike by paying workers what they deserve, providing consistent assignments, and providing a working environment that allows them to thrive.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Fire Department To Hold Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

The Breakfast Benefits The Culver City Firefighters’ Foundation  Culver City’s local fire department will celebrate Fire Service Day on Saturday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Summer Movie Vacation Series Debuts This Year

June 7, 2023

Read more
June 7, 2023

Ticket Only Three Dollars Per Person At The Culver Theater  By Dolores Quintana For the first time this summer, Culver...
News, Video

(Video) The Grand Opening Ceremony For Made With PRIDE Marketplace Speech From Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa Monica Place which is located...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Landlords Could Be Required To Provide Cooling Equipment To All Rental Units

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Is Now Considering This Recommendation From Committee By Dolores Quintana While many apartments have window...

Photo: Facebook
News

CD 5 City Councilperson Katy Yaroslavsky Introduces Motion To Change Parking Replacement Policy

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Policy Made Building Housing For The Homeless On City Property More Expensive By Dolores Quintana CD 5 City Councilperson...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect In A Robbery And Stabbing Has Been Apprehended By Culver City Police

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Crime Took Place On May 25, During a Cluster Of Violent Robberies In The Area By Dolores Quintana A robbery...
News, Video

(Video) A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...

Photo: Gensler
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Approves Plan for Apple’s Proposed Westside Campus

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Culver Crossings Project to Feature Modern Design and Extensive Open Spaces  The Los Angeles City Council approved zone changes necessary...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Citywide Adaptive Reuse Program Unveiled to Tackle Los Angeles Housing Crisis

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Innovative Strategy Converts Underutilized Buildings into Affordable Housing By Dolores Quintana In a bid to address the city’s housing crisis,...
News, Video

(Video) Mayor Karen Bass Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

This was the first ceremony that had been held in person at The National Cemetery since 2019 and before the...

Photo: Twitter: @SupJaniceHahn
News

The Progress Pride Flag Now Flies Over Los Angeles County Building In Historic Show Of Support

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

County Leaders Unite For History Making First On First Day Of LGBTQ+ Pride Month By Dolores Quintana On Thursday, June...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Adapts COVID-19 Response Plan to Changing Pandemic Phase

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

County Health Releases LA County Data On Covid Rates, Wastewater Levels, and Deaths By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery with Gunfire Incident

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Culver City Police Detain Suspect with Prior Arrest for Murder and Parole Violation By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Make Arrests in Armed Robbery Case at Mall Parking Lot

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Suspects Apprehended Following Surveillance Video and License Plate Reader Lead The Culver City Police Department made significant progress in an...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR