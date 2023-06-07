June 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Summer Movie Vacation Series Debuts This Year

Photo: Facebook

Ticket Only Three Dollars Per Person At The Culver Theater 

By Dolores Quintana

For the first time this summer, Culver City residents can experience movie magic as the first-ever Culver City Summer Movie Vacation Series kicks off at The Culver Theater. This exciting series will run every Saturday from May 27 to July 29, offering an array of screenings for all ages to enjoy.

The series’ website states, “Save the date and celebrate movie magic at the first ever Summer Movie Vacation Series at The Culver Theater! Enjoy the return of popular family titles on the new state-of-the-art 4K HDR LED screens. The series is presented by The Culver Theater and sponsored in part by the City of Culver City.”

Tickets may be purchased in person or online by visiting The Culver Theater Website and selecting the movie and specific series date. The series will run every Saturday from May 27th through July 29th, with screenings at 11 AM, and is open for all ages! Tickets are $3 per person, and guests can enjoy rewards, exclusive Kids’ Combo deals, and special treats!

The full list of screenings is as follows:

June 10th ~ Madagascar

June 17th ~ Kung Fu Panda

June 24th ~ Trolls World Tour

July 1st ~ The Great Muppet Caper

July 8th ~ The Boss Baby Family Business

July 15th ~ Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania

July 22nd ~ The Secret Life of Pets

July 29th ~ How To Train Your Dragon

