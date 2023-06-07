Culver City Fire Department To Hold Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

The Breakfast Benefits The Culver City Firefighters’ Foundation

Culver City’s local fire department will celebrate Fire Service Day on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Culver City Fire Station 1, located at 9600 Culver Boulevard in Culver City, California. It is a great opportunity to meet with local firefighters, learn more about lifesaving procedures and what they do daily, and check out the fire station and the fire trucks.

The Culver City Fire Department is opening its station doors for the community to visit and tour the fire station, meet Culver City Firefighters, learn sidewalk CPR, learn about the Culver City Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and learn about fire safety.

This year, the Culver City Firefighters’ Association will host a pancake breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Cost: $5 per plate donation. Funds will go to the Culver City Firefighters’ Foundation. The rest of the event will continue until 3:00 p.m.

Parking is available in nearby parking lots, or consider trying transit. Take Culver CityBus Line 1 to get there.