June 6, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Landlords Could Be Required To Provide Cooling Equipment To All Rental Units

Photo: Getty Photos

The Los Angeles City Council Is Now Considering This Recommendation From Committee

By Dolores Quintana

While many apartments have window cooling units or central air conditioning, not all rentals in Los Angeles do. The Los Angeles City Council is considering a recommendation from the Housing and Homelessness Committee that would require landlords to provide all units with such equipment. The second issue that the Council to explore is finding potential programs to assist low­income and middle­income tenants with subsidies to offset increased and/or unaffordable energy consumption due to the installation and operation of a cooling apparatus; and potential funding sources for such programs. As climate change begins to affect our environment more strongly and cause extreme weather events and conditions, this is a matter that has already started to affect the city’s infrastructure. 

This motion was initiated by CD 1 City Council member Eunisses Hernandez and CD 4 Councilmember Nithya Raman. It would require the Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) and the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to report to Council on potential code amendments to require cooling apparatus in all residential rental units.

It would also necessitate the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the City Administrative Officer (CAO), and LAHD to report to Council on potential programs to assist low­income and middle­income tenants with subsidies to offset increased and/or unaffordable energy consumption due to the installation and operation of a cooling apparatus, as well as potential funding sources for such programs. 

Other requirements are that the City of Los Angeles Housing Department identify the percentage of pre­1980 residential units lacking sub-metering and assess the potential consequences on the Ratio Utility Billing systems if the mandatory installation of cooling systems were to be implemented, conduct a comprehensive case study on an average size pre1980 buildings. The objective of this study would be to estimate the costs associated with installing cooling systems; and analyze the potential impacts on tenants, taking into consideration factors such as construction work, disruptions, and any related inconveniences that may arise.

LAHD would also be asked to create options to prioritize people based on geography and/or weather since certain parts of the city are hotter than others. The LADWP would have to report to Council regarding an estimate of the potential implications on the City’s electrical grid if every residential unit in the City were equipped with a cooling system.

The motion was passed on the first vote to continue exploring the issue unanimously after an amendment by CD 12 Councilperson John Lee and CD 3 Councilperson Bob Blumenfield which reads “Instruct the Los Angeles Housing Department to report on the feasibility *and potential cost impacts of including a cooling apparatus on the list of items eligible for the City’s RSO Capital Improvement Program.” It is early in the process of this motion and neither the City Adminstrative Officer nor the Chief Legislative Analyst have done cost analyses on the motion.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

CD 5 City Councilperson Katy Yaroslavsky Introduces Motion To Change Parking Replacement Policy

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

This Policy Made Building Housing For The Homeless On City Property More Expensive By Dolores Quintana CD 5 City Councilperson...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect In A Robbery And Stabbing Has Been Apprehended By Culver City Police

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Crime Took Place On May 25, During a Cluster Of Violent Robberies In The Area By Dolores Quintana A robbery...
News, Video

(Video) A First Look At The Made With Pride Marketplace In Santa Monica

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

We were at the ribbon cutting ceremony and the official opening this morning. Made With Pride is located at 395...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...

Photo: Gensler
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Approves Plan for Apple’s Proposed Westside Campus

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Culver Crossings Project to Feature Modern Design and Extensive Open Spaces  The Los Angeles City Council approved zone changes necessary...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Citywide Adaptive Reuse Program Unveiled to Tackle Los Angeles Housing Crisis

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Innovative Strategy Converts Underutilized Buildings into Affordable Housing By Dolores Quintana In a bid to address the city’s housing crisis,...
News, Video

(Video) Mayor Karen Bass Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

This was the first ceremony that had been held in person at The National Cemetery since 2019 and before the...

Photo: Twitter: @SupJaniceHahn
News

The Progress Pride Flag Now Flies Over Los Angeles County Building In Historic Show Of Support

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

County Leaders Unite For History Making First On First Day Of LGBTQ+ Pride Month By Dolores Quintana On Thursday, June...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Adapts COVID-19 Response Plan to Changing Pandemic Phase

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

County Health Releases LA County Data On Covid Rates, Wastewater Levels, and Deaths By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery with Gunfire Incident

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Culver City Police Detain Suspect with Prior Arrest for Murder and Parole Violation By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Make Arrests in Armed Robbery Case at Mall Parking Lot

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Suspects Apprehended Following Surveillance Video and License Plate Reader Lead The Culver City Police Department made significant progress in an...
News, Video

(Video) Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Restaurant Something About Her Is Getting Closer To Opening

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

You can see that work continues on the new much anticipated sandwich shop and the decor is coming together. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Perfect Date: Dada Eats’ Custom Iced Coffee Collaboration with Erewhon Market

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

This Delicious and Creamy Coffee Drink Will Be Available Until July 8, 2023 By Dolores Quintana The Perfect Date by...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mystery Surrounds Closure of Michelin Recommended Restaurant Savida in Santa Monica

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Santa Monica’s Beloved Crudo and Seafood Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down on April 27 By Dolores Quintana After receiving a coveted...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR