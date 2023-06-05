Suspect In A Robbery And Stabbing Has Been Apprehended By Culver City Police

Crime Took Place On May 25, During a Cluster Of Violent Robberies In The Area

By Dolores Quintana

A robbery and stabbing suspect has been apprehended by Culver City police after an investigation, and the suspect was caught due to the observations of an officer on duty.

On May 25, 2023, at approximately 9:15 am, Culver City Police Officers responded to a call reporting a male victim who had been robbed and was bleeding in the vicinity of the 5100 Block of Cota Street.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, who recounted the incident. According to the victim, a male suspect approached him in the La Ballona Creek area west of Overland Avenue. The suspect, armed with a knife, demanded the victim’s phone. A struggle ensued between the two individuals as they grappled over the phone. During the altercation, the suspect swung the knife at the victim, resulting in a stab wound to the victim’s hand.

Subsequently, the suspect forcibly took the victim’s cell phone, mounted a bicycle, and fled eastbound through the creek. The Culver City Fire Department arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the victim, treating his non-life-threatening injuries.

Culver City Police detectives initiated an investigation into the incident, working to identify the suspect involved in the robbery. Their efforts led them to a 27-year-old male, whom they identified as the prime suspect. On June 2nd, an observant patrol officer spotted the suspect in the vicinity of La Ballona Creek and promptly took him into custody on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges. For anyone who may have additional information or questions regarding this incident, please contact Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.