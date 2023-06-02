Los Angeles City Council Approves Plan for Apple’s Proposed Westside Campus

Culver Crossings Project to Feature Modern Design and Extensive Open Spaces

The Los Angeles City Council approved zone changes necessary to facilitate the development of the upcoming Culver Crossings campus, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This innovative project is set to occupy approximately 4.5 acres of land at the southeast corner of Venice and National Boulevards, with a portion of the site spanning both Culver City and Los Angeles and that is located very close to Culver City Station.

The proposed campus will encompass around 536,000 square feet of office space, production facilities, and related amenities. Furthermore, plans include subterranean parking accommodations for over 1,200 vehicles. Renowned architectural firm Gensler has been entrusted with the design of the project, featuring modern four- and five-story buildings adorned with terrace decks on the upper floors. While no ground-floor commercial spaces are planned along the street frontage, prominent entrances, and shuttle drop-off points will be strategically located on National and Venice Boulevards, with convenient food service areas for employees situated within the buildings.

In addition to the office spaces, Apple aims to incorporate approximately 58,000 square feet of open space inside and outside the campus. Notable features include a central courtyard and a charming park-like alcove facing south toward Washington Boulevard. The Venice Boulevard frontage will be complemented by a beautifully landscaped promenade, while National Boulevard to the west will showcase more modest greenery.

The environmental study conducted for the project states that the construction of the campus will occur in two phases. The initial phase will focus on the Culver City side of the complex, with an estimated completion date in late 2024. Subsequently, the Los Angeles building will commence construction in the second half of 2023, targeting a completion date in 2025 or 2026. As Apple’s plans for the Culver Crossings campus move forward, the company anticipates creating a cutting-edge work environment that fosters innovation and collaboration for its employees in the heart of Los Angeles.