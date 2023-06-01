Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery with Gunfire Incident

Culver City Police Detain Suspect with Prior Arrest for Murder and Parole Violation

By Dolores Quintana

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a robbery that involved shots fired, according to the Culver City Police Department. The incident occurred on May 14, 2023, when officers were flagged down while patrolling the area of Culver Blvd and Watseka Ave. The victim reported that an individual had fired a handgun at them before fleeing the scene.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a male and female victim were dining on the patio of a local restaurant when the suspect seized the female victim’s purse from their table and made off on foot. The male victim pursued the suspect and managed to catch up with him, resulting in a physical altercation. At this point, the getaway vehicle, occupied by two additional suspects, came into view. Suddenly, the vehicle’s front passenger brandished a handgun and discharged a single round. Seizing the opportunity, the suspect quickly jumped into the vehicle, and the driver sped away, leaving behind the stolen purse.

The Culver City Police Detectives identified a suspect with a previous arrest for murder and who was currently on parole for shooting at an occupied house/vehicle. Through meticulous surveillance, the detectives successfully located and apprehended the suspect, making the arrest without any further complications. A subsequent search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence in Los Angeles, recovering multiple pieces of evidence.

The case is now set to be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for the filing of formal charges.