Mystery Surrounds Closure of Michelin-Starred Restaurant Savida in Santa Monica

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Santa Monica’s Beloved Crudo and Seafood Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down on April 27

By Dolores Quintana

After being awarded a coveted Michelin star in December 2022, Savida, Santa Monica’s newest crudo and seafood restaurant, abruptly closed its doors on April 27, 2023. There was no explanation for the closure other than a notice on their Instagram and Facebook social media pages that read, “We must sadly announce, due to unforeseen circumstances, Savida will be closed until further notice. As soon as we’re back up and running, we will let you know!”

The restaurant at 1303 Montana Ave was already a favorite, not only in Santa Monica but as evidenced by their Michelin star in Los Angeles and the greater world as well. 

The reason for this closure is unknown, but the restaurant’s social media presence on Instagram answered a patron asking if their reservation for May 12 was canceled. The cryptic response from the social media manager was, “Not yet. We will know more at the beginning of the month.” The accounts have since fallen silent. 

The restaurant’s website describes the restaurant as “Artfully showcasing Chef Dan Smulovitz’s experience both in the U.S. and abroad through his signature culinary style, Chef Smulovitz remains true to his Mediterranean roots by producing simple, multiculturally inspired dishes with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Through Savida’s 80 sq. foot kitchen on Montana Ave., Chef Smulovitz communicates warm hospitality through each dish served, making every guest at his restaurant feel like a regular.”

We reported on the chef and the restaurant with this report from Juliet Lemar on September 8, 2022, as he shopped at the local farmers market. We will update our readers when we know more about the reasons for the closure and when the restaurant will reopen.

