Culver City Police Make Arrests in Armed Robbery Case at Mall Parking Lot

Suspects Apprehended Following Surveillance Video and License Plate Reader Lead

The Culver City Police Department made significant progress in an armed robbery case that occurred on May 19, 2023, at the parking lot of a mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. Two suspects involved in the incident were apprehended by the Upland Police Department on May 25th following a joint investigation.

According to police reports, the victim, who had just exited Sheikh Shoes, was being followed by three suspects when he reached the parking lot. As he walked, the suspects confronted him, questioning his origin and brandishing a black handgun. The situation escalated as the suspects physically assaulted the victim, striking him repeatedly until he fell to the ground. They stole jewelry from his neck and his phone before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers arrived promptly at the scene and obtained a detailed account from the victim. Detectives initiated an immediate investigation, obtaining valuable surveillance footage and capturing the suspects’ images. Furthermore, video footage revealed the suspects entering a White Lexus after committing the robbery. Detectives were able to retrieve the license plate information from the surveillance footage and entered it into a state database as a vehicle wanted in connection with the armed robbery.

On May 25th, the Upland Police Department received an alert from their license plate reader system indicating the presence of the suspect vehicle. Upland police officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Without incident, they took both occupants of the vehicle into custody. The suspects matched the descriptions and appearances of the individuals captured in the surveillance videos.

The two adult suspects, who are residents of Los Angeles, were arrested on charges of robbery. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, where further legal action will be determined.