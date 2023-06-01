June 2, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Make Arrests in Armed Robbery Case at Mall Parking Lot

Photo: Facebook

Suspects Apprehended Following Surveillance Video and License Plate Reader Lead

The Culver City Police Department made significant progress in an armed robbery case that occurred on May 19, 2023, at the parking lot of a mall at 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. Two suspects involved in the incident were apprehended by the Upland Police Department on May 25th following a joint investigation.

According to police reports, the victim, who had just exited Sheikh Shoes, was being followed by three suspects when he reached the parking lot. As he walked, the suspects confronted him, questioning his origin and brandishing a black handgun. The situation escalated as the suspects physically assaulted the victim, striking him repeatedly until he fell to the ground. They stole jewelry from his neck and his phone before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers arrived promptly at the scene and obtained a detailed account from the victim. Detectives initiated an immediate investigation, obtaining valuable surveillance footage and capturing the suspects’ images. Furthermore, video footage revealed the suspects entering a White Lexus after committing the robbery. Detectives were able to retrieve the license plate information from the surveillance footage and entered it into a state database as a vehicle wanted in connection with the armed robbery.

On May 25th, the Upland Police Department received an alert from their license plate reader system indicating the presence of the suspect vehicle. Upland police officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Without incident, they took both occupants of the vehicle into custody. The suspects matched the descriptions and appearances of the individuals captured in the surveillance videos.

The two adult suspects, who are residents of Los Angeles, were arrested on charges of robbery. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, where further legal action will be determined.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery with Gunfire Incident

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Culver City Police Detain Suspect with Prior Arrest for Murder and Parole Violation By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been...
News, Video

(Video) Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Restaurant Something About Her Is Getting Closer To Opening

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

You can see that work continues on the new much anticipated sandwich shop and the decor is coming together. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Perfect Date: Dada Eats’ Custom Iced Coffee Collaboration with Erewhon Market

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

This Delicious and Creamy Coffee Drink Will Be Available Until July 8, 2023 By Dolores Quintana The Perfect Date by...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mystery Surrounds Closure of Michelin Recommended Restaurant Savida in Santa Monica

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Santa Monica’s Beloved Crudo and Seafood Restaurant Abruptly Shuts Down on April 27 By Dolores Quintana After receiving a coveted...
News, Video

(Video) The Opening Of The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

This is the first time that the ceremony has been held in public in 3 years due to the pandemic....

Photos: Dolores Quintana
News

Memorial Day Ceremony Held At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

This Is The First Time A Public Ceremony Had Been Held In Three Years The Los Angeles National Cemetery held...

Photo: Official
News

Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board Meeting to Address Homelessness Initiatives

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

Public Invited to Participate and Provide Feedback on Critical Measures Los Angeles County’s Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board will...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Names Interim Chief Jason Sims as 27th Chief of Police

May 30, 2023

Read more
May 30, 2023

Chief Sims Has Served As A Law Enforcement Officer For Twenty-Three Years By Dolores Quintana A new Chief of Police...

Photo: Official
News

Get Ready For Cinematic Despair: American Cinematheque Presents Bleak Week

May 30, 2023

Read more
May 30, 2023

Explore the Darkest Depths of Humanity in a Gripping Showcase of Bleak Cinema Get ready for a captivating week of...
News, Video

(Video) New Residential Development On Robertson Boulevard

May 29, 2023

Read more
May 29, 2023

This future seven story structure at 1415 – 1429 Robertson will have 65 units. @culvercitywlanews New Residential Development On Robertson...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Pandemic-Induced Rent Debt Crisis Threatens Housing Stability

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

Low-Wage Workers and Communities of Color Disproportionately Affected By Dolores Quintana  Rental debt is an out-of-control problem that has worsened...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California Home Sales Decline Amidst Rising Mortgage Rates and Limited Inventory

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

Statewide Median Home Price Exceeds $800,000, Reaching Six-Month High By Dolores Quintana  According to the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

New Residential Project on Robertson Boulevard Will Have 64 Apartment Units

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

The Seven-Story Complex Will Also Feature A Modern Design  By Dolores Quintana A new seven-story development will transform the 1415-1429...
News, Video

(Video) The Street Where There Was An Attempted Robbery And The Suspect Was Chased By A Victim And A Gun Was Shot In Culver City

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

A robber attempted to steal a woman’s purse and her companion gave chase. The robbers did not get away with...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR