May 31, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Memorial Day Ceremony Held At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

Photos: Dolores Quintana

This Is The First Time A Public Ceremony Had Been Held In Three Years

The Los Angeles National Cemetery held a special Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, to honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The event took place at the newly reopened cemetery, which underwent a significant expansion project in 2019.

The ceremony featured performances by the 300th Army Band and 300th Army Band vocalist Danielle Roy and a presentation of colors by mounted Buffalo Soldiers led by Ron Jones and under the direction of Dr. Mark Ryan.

The Master of Ceremonies was Chaplain Dov Cohen, Vietnam War Chaplain Chairman Emeritus LA National Cemetery Support Foundation. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by 

WWII USA Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Stanley & John Lockett, Founder – Veterans Independence Day Celebrations & Phil Banos, President – Veterans Holiday Celebration.

The Invocation was given by Father Tom Gibbons, Paulist Productions. Glen Schecter, President of the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, gave the Welcome to the crowd. The POW/MIA Ceremony was led by Col. Steven Miska, USA, Ret., Temoc Meza, Glen Schecter & Ronnie Guyer.

Remarks were made by Temoc Meza, U.S. Army Veteran and Director of the Los Angeles National Cemetery, Karen Bass, Mayor of the City of Los Angeles, Major General Evan C. Dertien, Commander of Edwards Air Force Test Center, and the Benediction was given by Rabbi David L. Wolpe. 

While Memorial Day has been observed at the site of what is now the Los Angeles National Cemetery for over a century, a public event for Memorial Day hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony marks a significant return to honoring the fallen heroes in a public gathering. The ceremony was touching and heartfelt and was an opportunity to meet the veterans and the leaders of the Veterans Administration as well as hear them speak. 

The Los Angeles National Cemetery, a revered fixture in West Los Angeles since 1889, reopened in 2019 after a closure of four decades. Thanks to a columbarium expansion, the newly created cremation-only annex covers over 13 acres and caters to the burial needs of more than 90,000 veterans and eligible family members. This expansion has breathed new life into the cemetery, providing a sacred resting place for those who have served their country. The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) is also commemorating its 50th year of service. 

On June 18, 1973, President Nixon signed the National Cemetery Act, which led to the creation of the National Cemetery System, effective September 1, 1973. As part of this system, the VA took over 82 Army Cemeteries, resulting in a total of 102 VA National Cemeteries. Presently, the NCA oversees 155 National Cemeteries and provides grants to 122 state, territorial, and Tribal Veterans cemeteries.

This significant expansion of burial options ensures that 94% of veterans living in the U.S. have access to a VA or VA-funded cemetery within 75 miles of their homes. It reflects the commitment of the VA to provide fitting final resting places for those who have served their nation.

For more information about the VA’s burial benefits and memorial services, individuals can visit the National Cemetery Administration’s website or watch the informative video available on the site.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board Meeting to Address Homelessness Initiatives

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

Public Invited to Participate and Provide Feedback on Critical Measures Los Angeles County’s Measure H Citizens’ Oversight Advisory Board will...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Names Interim Chief Jason Sims as 27th Chief of Police

May 30, 2023

Read more
May 30, 2023

Chief Sims Has Served As A Law Enforcement Officer For Twenty-Three Years By Dolores Quintana A new Chief of Police...

Photo: Official
News

Get Ready For Cinematic Despair: American Cinematheque Presents Bleak Week

May 30, 2023

Read more
May 30, 2023

Explore the Darkest Depths of Humanity in a Gripping Showcase of Bleak Cinema Get ready for a captivating week of...
News, Video

(Video) New Residential Development On Robertson Boulevard

May 29, 2023

Read more
May 29, 2023

This future seven story structure at 1415 – 1429 Robertson will have 65 units. @culvercitywlanews New Residential Development On Robertson...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Pandemic-Induced Rent Debt Crisis Threatens Housing Stability

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

Low-Wage Workers and Communities of Color Disproportionately Affected By Dolores Quintana  Rental debt is an out-of-control problem that has worsened...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California Home Sales Decline Amidst Rising Mortgage Rates and Limited Inventory

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

Statewide Median Home Price Exceeds $800,000, Reaching Six-Month High By Dolores Quintana  According to the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

New Residential Project on Robertson Boulevard Will Have 64 Apartment Units

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

The Seven-Story Complex Will Also Feature A Modern Design  By Dolores Quintana A new seven-story development will transform the 1415-1429...
News, Video

(Video) The Street Where There Was An Attempted Robbery And The Suspect Was Chased By A Victim And A Gun Was Shot In Culver City

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

A robber attempted to steal a woman’s purse and her companion gave chase. The robbers did not get away with...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Health Advisory: Los Angeles County Health Warns Against Swimming This Weekend

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Public Health Issues Caution as Bacterial Levels Exceed Health Standards  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Disproportionate Impact of COVID-19 Revealed in Los Angeles County

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

People of Color, Others Bear Brunt of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths Despite overall low transmission rates of COVID-19 in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Violent Armed Robbery Takes Place Culver City Mall Parking Lot

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Victim Assaulted and Robbed by Armed Suspects in Brazen Mall Attack By Dolores Quintana An armed robbery occurred in the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Man Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Flees with Phone

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Armed Suspect Strikes Victim’s Hand During Struggle in Ballona Creek Area By Dolores Quintana A male victim was robbed at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshot Fired During Culver City Attempted Robbery; Suspects at Large

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Violent Confrontation Unfolds as Victim Gives Chase After Purse Snatching At Restaurant By Dolores Quintana An attempted robbery turned violent...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery and Attempted Carjacking

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Armed Suspect Targets Victims With Scissors and Knife, Wore An Ankle Monitor By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been apprehended...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Suspect Arrested For An Attempted Murder in Culver City

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times With Butcher Knife; Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect By Dolores Quintana A male suspect has been...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR