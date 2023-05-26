(Video) The Street Where There Was An Attempted Robbery And The Suspect Was Chased By A Victim And A Gun Was Shot In Culver City

A robber attempted to steal a woman’s purse and her companion gave chase. The robbers did not get away with the purse after a struggle, but a suspect discharged a gun.
@culvercitywlanews The Street Where There Was An Attempted Robbery And The Suspect Was Chased By A Victim And A Gun Was Shot In Culver City. A robber attempted to steal a woman's purse and her companion gave chase. The robbers did not get away with the purse after a struggle, but a suspect discharged a gun. #crime #CulverCity #robbery ♬ Requiem for a Dream – 32Stitches