May 26, 2023

Health Advisory: Los Angeles County Health Warns Against Swimming This Weekend

Photo: Getty Photos

Public Health Issues Caution as Bacterial Levels Exceed Health Standards 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

· Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

· Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

· Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu

· Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

· Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach

· Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

· Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

· Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

· Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

· Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

· Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach.

· Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/Beach/.


