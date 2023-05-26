Gunshot Fired During Culver City Attempted Robbery; Suspects at Large

Violent Confrontation Unfolds as Victim Gives Chase After Purse Snatching At Restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

An attempted robbery turned violent when a gunshot was fired during an altercation between victims and suspects in Culver City on May 14, 2023. Culver City Police Department officers were flagged down at approximately 7:40 pm in the vicinity of Culver Blvd and Watseka Ave. According to the officers’ investigation, a male and a female victim were enjoying a meal on the patio of a local restaurant when the suspect approached and snatched the female victim’s purse from the table.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot. However, the male victim quickly pursued and managed to catch the suspect, resulting in a physical confrontation. At this point, the getaway vehicle, occupied by two additional suspects, was nearby. As the male victim and the suspect fought, the vehicle’s front passenger brandished a handgun and fired a single shot. The suspect entered the vehicle, and the driver sped away without obtaining the purse.

Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals with relevant details or inquiries can contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

The primary suspect involved in the attempted robbery is described as a male, approximately 25 years old, with a height of 6’0″ and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. The second suspect, the front passenger in the getaway vehicle, is described as a male, but no further details are available now. Similarly, the third suspect, who was driving the black 4-door older model sedan, is also described as a male with no additional details provided. The exact type of handgun used in the incident remains unknown.