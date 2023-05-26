May 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Gunshot Fired During Culver City Attempted Robbery; Suspects at Large

Photo: Facebook

Violent Confrontation Unfolds as Victim Gives Chase After Purse Snatching At Restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

An attempted robbery turned violent when a gunshot was fired during an altercation between victims and suspects in Culver City on May 14, 2023. Culver City Police Department officers were flagged down at approximately 7:40 pm in the vicinity of Culver Blvd and Watseka Ave. According to the officers’ investigation, a male and a female victim were enjoying a meal on the patio of a local restaurant when the suspect approached and snatched the female victim’s purse from the table. 

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot. However, the male victim quickly pursued and managed to catch the suspect, resulting in a physical confrontation. At this point, the getaway vehicle, occupied by two additional suspects, was nearby. As the male victim and the suspect fought, the vehicle’s front passenger brandished a handgun and fired a single shot. The suspect entered the vehicle, and the driver sped away without obtaining the purse.

Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals with relevant details or inquiries can contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

The primary suspect involved in the attempted robbery is described as a male, approximately 25 years old, with a height of 6’0″ and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. The second suspect, the front passenger in the getaway vehicle, is described as a male, but no further details are available now. Similarly, the third suspect, who was driving the black 4-door older model sedan, is also described as a male with no additional details provided. The exact type of handgun used in the incident remains unknown.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery and Attempted Carjacking

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Armed Suspect Targets Victims With Scissors and Knife, Wore An Ankle Monitor By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been apprehended...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Suspect Arrested For An Attempted Murder in Culver City

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times With Butcher Knife; Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect By Dolores Quintana A male suspect has been...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos In Culver City

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Since 1959, one of Culver City’s and the Westside’s most enduring Mexican restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Tito's Tacos In Culver City. Since...

Photo: Tito’s Tacos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don Victorino Has Spent 28 Years Expertly Cutting Meat For Tito’s Tacos

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

The Restaurant’s Tasty Tacos And Burritos Main Ingredient Is Hand Carved Tito’s Tacos, at 11222 Washington Place in Culver City,...

Photo: Instagram: @raisingcanes
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rumors Are Swirling About Raising Cane’s Coming To Westwood

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Works The Drive-Through In El Segundo Rumors are swirling that Raising Cane’s, the immensely popular...
News, Video

(Video) Wildlife Outside Culver City City Hall – A Wild Rabbit

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Yes, you can still find wild animals in our city at the most surprising times. This cute little rabbit was...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Dodgers Reinstate LGBTQ+ Group’s Invitation and Honor At Dodger Pride Night

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...

Photo: Jazz Hands For Autism
News

Two Concerts This Weekend In Culver City Celebrate Different Parts Of The Community

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Jazz Hands For Autism and The Mulan Music Festival Will Perform On Saturday By Dolores Quintana Prepare to be captivated...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City Of Culver City Proclaims May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The City Council Calls On All Residents To Celebrate The Jewish American Community By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City City Council Meeting Monday, May 22

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

This is the public comment on the issue of the proposed removal of two mature neighborhood ficus trees. @culvercitywlanews Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association
News

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States By Dolores Quintana The Major...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio By Dolores Quintana Sony Adjacent Residence, at...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR