Culver City Man Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Flees with Phone

Armed Suspect Strikes Victim’s Hand During Struggle in Ballona Creek Area

By Dolores Quintana

A male victim was robbed at knifepoint in the vicinity of the 5100 Block of Cota Street, according to a call received by the Culver City Police Officers on May 25, 2023, at approximately 9:15 am. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered the victim, who provided details of the incident.

The victim explained that while walking in the La Ballona Creek area just west of Overland Ave, he was approached by the suspect. Armed with a knife, the suspect demanded the victim’s cell phone. A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect over the phone, during which the suspect swung the knife towards the victim, causing a laceration to his hand. Seizing the opportunity, the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and swiftly fled the scene on a bicycle, heading eastbound through the creek.

The Culver City Fire Department responded to the call and provided on-scene medical treatment to the victim for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials appeal to the public for any information or inquiries about this incident. Individuals who may have witnessed the robbery or have relevant details are encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or contact the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

A description of the suspect has been provided to aid in his identification. The suspect is described as a male of Black ethnicity, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, in his 20s, with a goatee and curly black hair. During the robbery, he wore a puffy jacket and jeans. The weapon used in the robbery was identified as a knife. Additionally, the stolen property includes a black Samsung smartphone with a black case.