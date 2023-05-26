May 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Man Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Flees with Phone

Photo: Facebook

Armed Suspect Strikes Victim’s Hand During Struggle in Ballona Creek Area

By Dolores Quintana

A male victim was robbed at knifepoint in the vicinity of the 5100 Block of Cota Street, according to a call received by the Culver City Police Officers on May 25, 2023, at approximately 9:15 am. Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered the victim, who provided details of the incident.

The victim explained that while walking in the La Ballona Creek area just west of Overland Ave, he was approached by the suspect. Armed with a knife, the suspect demanded the victim’s cell phone. A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect over the phone, during which the suspect swung the knife towards the victim, causing a laceration to his hand. Seizing the opportunity, the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and swiftly fled the scene on a bicycle, heading eastbound through the creek.

The Culver City Fire Department responded to the call and provided on-scene medical treatment to the victim for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials appeal to the public for any information or inquiries about this incident. Individuals who may have witnessed the robbery or have relevant details are encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or contact the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

A description of the suspect has been provided to aid in his identification. The suspect is described as a male of Black ethnicity, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, in his 20s, with a goatee and curly black hair. During the robbery, he wore a puffy jacket and jeans. The weapon used in the robbery was identified as a knife. Additionally, the stolen property includes a black Samsung smartphone with a black case.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshot Fired During Culver City Attempted Robbery; Suspects at Large

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Violent Confrontation Unfolds as Victim Gives Chase After Purse Snatching At Restaurant By Dolores Quintana An attempted robbery turned violent...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Culver City Robbery and Attempted Carjacking

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Armed Suspect Targets Victims With Scissors and Knife, Wore An Ankle Monitor By Dolores Quintana A suspect has been apprehended...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Suspect Arrested For An Attempted Murder in Culver City

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times With Butcher Knife; Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect By Dolores Quintana A male suspect has been...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos In Culver City

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

Since 1959, one of Culver City’s and the Westside’s most enduring Mexican restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Tito's Tacos In Culver City. Since...

Photo: Tito’s Tacos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Don Victorino Has Spent 28 Years Expertly Cutting Meat For Tito’s Tacos

May 25, 2023

Read more
May 25, 2023

The Restaurant’s Tasty Tacos And Burritos Main Ingredient Is Hand Carved Tito’s Tacos, at 11222 Washington Place in Culver City,...

Photo: Instagram: @raisingcanes
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rumors Are Swirling About Raising Cane’s Coming To Westwood

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Works The Drive-Through In El Segundo Rumors are swirling that Raising Cane’s, the immensely popular...
News, Video

(Video) Wildlife Outside Culver City City Hall – A Wild Rabbit

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Yes, you can still find wild animals in our city at the most surprising times. This cute little rabbit was...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Dodgers Reinstate LGBTQ+ Group’s Invitation and Honor At Dodger Pride Night

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Accepted The Baseball Team’s Apology By Dolores Quintana This morning, The Los Angeles Dodgers issued...

Photo: Jazz Hands For Autism
News

Two Concerts This Weekend In Culver City Celebrate Different Parts Of The Community

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

Jazz Hands For Autism and The Mulan Music Festival Will Perform On Saturday By Dolores Quintana Prepare to be captivated...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City Of Culver City Proclaims May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

May 24, 2023

Read more
May 24, 2023

The City Council Calls On All Residents To Celebrate The Jewish American Community By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City City Council Meeting Monday, May 22

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

This is the public comment on the issue of the proposed removal of two mature neighborhood ficus trees. @culvercitywlanews Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity  By Dolores Quintana The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association
News

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States By Dolores Quintana The Major...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR