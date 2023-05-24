May 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The City Of Culver City Proclaims May 2023 As Jewish American Heritage Month

Photo: Facebook

The City Council Calls On All Residents To Celebrate The Jewish American Community

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City has issued a proclamation declaring May 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month, recognizing the invaluable contributions of Jewish Americans to the fabric of the nation in a statement on Facebook. The proclamation aligns with the federal government’s recognition of May as Jewish American Heritage Month since 2006.

In the proclamation, the city council states that the City acknowledges the significant role of Jewish immigrants who sought a better life for themselves and their families in the United States. These individuals have played an instrumental role in advancing equality and civil rights through their leadership and achievements. The City commemorates its enduring legacy by celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month.

Jewish Americans embrace their Jewish identity in various ways, including cultural, ethnic, and religious connections and adhering to Jewish ethics and values. The proclamation highlights the diversity within the Jewish American community and the richness of its heritage.

It is also acknowledged that Jewish Americans have faced a rising tide of antisemitism in recent years, manifesting in physical attacks, vandalism, harassment, and hateful comments on social media. The City of Culver City stands firmly against antisemitism and aims to create a society where everyone is treated equally, and all residents feel safe and secure.

By proclaiming May 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month, the City Council of Culver City calls upon its residents to join in celebrating the heritage of the Jewish American community. The proclamation recognizes the contributions made by Jewish Americans across various spheres of life in Culver City, including those who live, work, and engage in the vibrant fabric of the city. It also honors the generations of Jewish Americans who have enriched the nation’s narrative.

As the City of Culver City embraces diversity, it sends a powerful message of inclusivity, unity, and respect for all residents, regardless of their background. Through this proclamation, the City reiterates its commitment to fostering a society that values and cherishes the contributions of its diverse communities.

in News
