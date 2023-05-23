405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours

By Dolores Quintana

Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning, there was a serious multi-car crash on the 405 freeway near Sunset going southbound in Westwood, as reported by KTLA 5 Los Angeles. All southbound lanes were closed as a sig alert was issued. The one fatality involved a pedestrian on the freeway, but how or why the person was on the freeway is unclear.

No further information is known about the pedestrian’s identity at this time. The CHP did not respond by press time to a request for comment.

According to the KTLA report, Sgt. Steve Esquivel of the California Highway Patrol said, “We don’t know exactly what led to the pedestrian walking … At some point, they either got out of a vehicle or they were [walking] on the 405 Freeway.” The CHP will investigate the crash in an effort to ascertain how the crash happened and why a pedestrian was on the freeway.

During the sig alert, vehicles coming through the Sepulveda pass into West Los Angeles were redirected off the freeway through the Skirball Center Drive exit. Three of the freeway lanes, the HOV, and 1st and 2nd lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m. The CHP canceled the sig alert around 8:30 a.m. and reopened the balance of the freeway lanes at that time.