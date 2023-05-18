May 18, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Restaurants That Offer Writers Guild Of America Discounts

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Restaurants Rally To The Striking Writers Cause With Food and Beverage Solidarity

By Dolores Quintana

It is the third week of the Writers Guild of America West being on strike. While the writers are on strike, since they are not working, they aren’t getting paid. They are striking for a better contract that addresses the existential threat of artificial intelligence in screenwriting and to simply be compensated fairly. 

There has been more than one story about writers who are working as staff members on hit shows like The Bear, Alex O’Keefe, who can barely afford their living expenses. These are the restaurants on

Wrapstar: 20% off at all locations in Culver City, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood with a WGA membership card

Food LA: free coffee at 10571 Pico Boulevard with a WGA membership card

Cookie Good: a free cookie on Saturdays at 2448 Wilshire Boulevard with a WGA membership card

Backstage Bar & Grill: 10% off food and drinks at 10400 Culver Boulevard

Village Well Books & Coffee: 10% off food only at 9900 Culver Boulevard

Niku Nashi Sushi: 50% discount off of total bill up to 4 people, available at the Niku Nashi patio from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Blue Collar: $8 old-fashioned at 361 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 746-5157. 

You can find more discounts citywide on the WGA discount spreadsheet here and the Twitter WGA discount spreadsheet here, but restaurants like All Day Baby, Osteria La Buca, Mama Shelter and Spitz are offering discounts in other parts of Los Angeles.

