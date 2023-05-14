Wiseman Residential Mixed-Use Apartment Complex in Palms Is Nearly Complete

The 7-Story Building Offers 68 Apartments and Retail Space, Designed in Accordance with Transit Oriented Communities Guidelines

Wiseman Residential, a prolific local developer, has unveiled a new mixed-use apartment complex in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The seven-story building, located at 3659 S. Motor Avenue, will feature 68 apartments, podium parking, and ground-floor commercial space.

The development applied for the Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) incentives and was originally designed with the ordinances in mind. TOC incentives allow for buildings to skirt local zoning measures to build structures larger than would normally be allowed so long as they follow the guidelines and agreements.

Wiseman Residential will only have to reserve seven of the new apartments as affordable housing for extremely low-income residents. The building is nearly complete and the building is being constructed on a site that formerly was a Montessori school.

Uriu & Associates is the designer of record according to Urbanize Los Angeles and city records. The architectural company is a frequent collaborator with Wiseman.