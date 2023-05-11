FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
FoodCycle LA Feeding People Not Landfills
Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner
May 11, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Photo: Coucou
(Video) The Perfect Date: The New Snickerdoodle Date Latte by DADAeats
May 11, 2023 Staff Report
Samah Dada @dadaeats created the latte of the season for @Erewhon Market that is available at the Tonic Bar for...
California Homeowners Eligible for $13,000 Seismic Retrofit Grant
May 10, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Homeowners in Southern California Cities Can Apply for Earthquake Soft-Story (ESS) Program Grants to Strengthen Homes Against Earthquake Damage. By...
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Hosts First-Ever Women’s Career and Wellness Expo
May 10, 2023 Staff Report
It Was Also A Recruitment Fair For Women Looking For Jobs or Careers At LADWP By Keemia Zhang Last Saturday,...
(Video) The Pedal Power Event At The Ivy In Culver City
May 10, 2023 Staff Report
This event was held to promote alternate forms of transportation, like e-bikes, skateboards, and roller skates. Community organizations like LADOT...
Symphonic Jazz Orchestra Presents Free Family Concert in Culver City
May 10, 2023 Dolores Quintana
The Concert Is Open To Families Or Anyone Else Who Loves Music By Dolores Quintana Symphonic Jazz Orchestra is hosting...
West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment
May 9, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...
Ivy Station and Community Partners Celebrate Bike Month with Fun-Filled Day Out
May 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Community Organizations, Local Businesses, and Bike Vendors Joined Forces To Provide Information For Residents On Alternate Forms Of Transportation By...
(Video) Interview With David Shore, Wga Writer and Showrunner on the Picket Line at Sony Studios in Culver City
He talks about what the writers really want and why they are on strike. He created the television show House...
Westmont of Culver City Nears Completion for New Senior Housing Complex
Runberg Architecture Group Designs 134 Residential Units with Retail Space Construction on Westmont of Culver City, a new senior housing...
New Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Nears Completion in Westchester
Photo: Lahman Architects
Onni Group Plans Large Residential Building in West L.A.’s Sawtelle Neighborhood
Vancouver-Based Developer Joins Other Builders in Creating More Housing Onni Group has set its sights on West Los Angeles, with...
(Video) Westmont of Culver City’s Construction Is Ongoing
May 7, 2023 Staff Report
The senior housing project is nearing completion at 11141 Washington Boulevard. @culvercitywlanews Westmont of Culver City's Construction Is Ongoing. The...
(Video) Interview With WGA Board Member Marjorie David About WGA Strike
May 5, 2023 Staff Report
Interview with Marjorie David, writer, producer, and member of the WGA West Board. Wrote for Dark Angel (2000), Life (2007),...
FILM REVIEW
May 5, 2023 Staff Report
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT Rated R123 MinutesReleased April 21 st By Kathy Whitney Boole Well, if I had directed this...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
FoodCycle LA Feeding People Not Landfills
FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste - moving it to hungry people’s plates.Read more
POPULAR
FoodCycle LA Feeding People Not Landfills
FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste - moving it to hungry people’s plates.Read more