May 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Hosts First-Ever Women’s Career and Wellness Expo

Photo: LADWP

It Was Also A Recruitment Fair For Women Looking For Jobs or Careers At LADWP

By Keemia Zhang

Last Saturday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) hosted its first Women’s Career and Wellness Expo in Sun Valley, aiming to “introduce utility career paths” to students and members of the public.

The event acted as a recruitment fair to encourage women to build careers within the LADWP, with​​ ​​Board of Water and Power Commission President Cynthia McClain-Hill stating that the department is “​​intent on making LADWP a workplace where women desire and aspire to be.” According to the department’s website, 25% of its 11,000 employees are women. 

Jobs on display included female line workers, security guards, welders, and engineers, listing both office jobs – revolving around the customer and financial service – and on-the-ground work – including mechanics, load dispatchers, truck operators, and storekeepers. Attendees were able to discuss their professional experiences and career paths with current department employees and observe live demonstrations of utility and electrical equipment. 

The wellness booths listed the benefits offered to employees, such as health insurance, childcare, employee resource groups, and retirement plans. In addition to the professional resources, families also enjoyed a petting zoo, a speaker’s program, a rock-climbing wall, a fitness workout, a financial literacy session, and a meditation class. The expo, planned by the Board of Water and Power Commissioners and the Department’s Women’s Council, was produced in-house by the LADWP, with a supportive partnership from ​​IBEW Local 18.

Martin L. Adams, LADWP General Manager, and Chief Engineer calls the department “a great place to work”, offering union-endorsed competitive pay rates, benefits, and opportunities for advancement. Adams also stressed the citywide importance of the LADWP, and credited the role of “the women in our workforce who are excellent at what they do” on the department’s impact. 

​​Turnout for the event was high, with “several hundred students” from Ulysses S. Grant High School, Unite LA/Avantus Cleantech Career Academy, Central City Neighborhood Partners, and Compton Unified School District.

Adams said he was “thrilled” with attendance, stating that “​​our hope is that many get to meet the women who work with us and see for themselves how joining our team could be the best career decision they could ever make.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News

California Homeowners Eligible for $13,000 Seismic Retrofit Grant

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

Homeowners in Southern California Cities Can Apply for Earthquake Soft-Story (ESS) Program Grants to Strengthen Homes Against Earthquake Damage. By...

Photo: Culver City
News

Symphonic Jazz Orchestra Presents Free Family Concert in Culver City

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Concert Is Open To Families Or Anyone Else Who Loves Music By Dolores Quintana Symphonic Jazz Orchestra is hosting...
News, Veterans, Video

West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Ivy Station and Community Partners Celebrate Bike Month with Fun-Filled Day Out

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Community Organizations, Local Businesses, and Bike Vendors Joined Forces To Provide Information For Residents On Alternate Forms Of Transportation By...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With David Shore, Wga Writer and Showrunner on the Picket Line at Sony Studios in Culver City

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

He talks about what the writers really want and why they are on strike. He created the television show House...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Westmont of Culver City Nears Completion for New Senior Housing Complex

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

Runberg Architecture Group Designs 134 Residential Units with Retail Space  Construction on Westmont of Culver City, a new senior housing...
News, Real Estate

New Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Nears Completion in Westchester

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

Photo: Lahman Architects

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Onni Group Plans Large Residential Building in West L.A.’s Sawtelle Neighborhood

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

Vancouver-Based Developer Joins Other Builders in Creating More Housing Onni Group has set its sights on West Los Angeles, with...
News, Video

(Video) Westmont of Culver City’s Construction Is Ongoing

May 7, 2023

Read more
May 7, 2023

The senior housing project is nearing completion at 11141 Washington Boulevard. @culvercitywlanews Westmont of Culver City's Construction Is Ongoing. The...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With WGA Board Member Marjorie David About WGA Strike

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Interview with Marjorie David, writer, producer, and member of the WGA West Board. Wrote for Dark Angel (2000), Life (2007),...

Photos: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT Rated R123 MinutesReleased April 21 st By Kathy Whitney Boole Well, if I had directed this...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Celebrates Young Leaders with “20 Under 20” Awards

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Nominations Open for Inspiring Students Making a Positive Difference in the Community, Hosted by Local Officials and Leaders Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Seeks Applicants for Commissions, Boards, and Committees

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

There Are A Total of Thirty-One Positions That The City Needs To Fill The Culver City Clerk’s Office is currently...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...
News, Video

(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR