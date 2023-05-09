The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after the ‘Veterans Row’ encampment along San Vicente blvd. The housing comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by disabled and unhoused Veterans.
West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment
Ivy Station and Community Partners Celebrate Bike Month with Fun-Filled Day Out
May 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Community Organizations, Local Businesses, and Bike Vendors Joined Forces To Provide Information For Residents On Alternate Forms Of Transportation By...
(Video) Interview With David Shore, Wga Writer and Showrunner on the Picket Line at Sony Studios in Culver City
He talks about what the writers really want and why they are on strike. He created the television show House...
Westmont of Culver City Nears Completion for New Senior Housing Complex
Runberg Architecture Group Designs 134 Residential Units with Retail Space Construction on Westmont of Culver City, a new senior housing...
New Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Nears Completion in Westchester
Photo: Lahman Architects
Onni Group Plans Large Residential Building in West L.A.’s Sawtelle Neighborhood
Vancouver-Based Developer Joins Other Builders in Creating More Housing Onni Group has set its sights on West Los Angeles, with...
(Video) Westmont of Culver City’s Construction Is Ongoing
May 7, 2023 Staff Report
The senior housing project is nearing completion at 11141 Washington Boulevard. @culvercitywlanews Westmont of Culver City's Construction Is Ongoing. The...
(Video) Interview With WGA Board Member Marjorie David About WGA Strike
Interview with Marjorie David, writer, producer, and member of the WGA West Board. Wrote for Dark Angel (2000), Life (2007),...
FILM REVIEW
GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT Rated R123 MinutesReleased April 21 st By Kathy Whitney Boole Well, if I had directed this...
Culver City Celebrates Young Leaders with “20 Under 20” Awards
Nominations Open for Inspiring Students Making a Positive Difference in the Community, Hosted by Local Officials and Leaders Culver City...
Culver City Seeks Applicants for Commissions, Boards, and Committees
There Are A Total of Thirty-One Positions That The City Needs To Fill The Culver City Clerk’s Office is currently...
Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic
May 4, 2023 Dolores Quintana
All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...
(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3
May 4, 2023 Staff Report
All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...
(Video) Loqui Celebrates 7th Birthday On April 28, 2023
May 4, 2023 Staff Report
Loqui, the Mexican restaurant, celebrated its 7th birthday on April 28, but guests got all of the presents including a...
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Announces Cinco De Mayo Event
May 4, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Don’t Miss The Mezcal Flight and Tlayudas Con Mole Special By Dolores Quintana Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria is a...
Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City
May 3, 2023 Staff Report
A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...Read more
POPULAR
West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment
The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...Read more