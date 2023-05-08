New Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Nears Completion in Westchester

Caladan Investments’ Six-Story Building Sits on Former Grinder Restaurant Site

Caladan Investments, a Los Angeles-based developer, has completed the stucco exterior of a new mixed-use apartment complex at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue in Westchester as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Construction has been in process for over a year.

The six-story building, located at 8521 Sepulveda Boulevard on an L-shaped property that used to be the site of a Grinder restaurant, will have 87 apartments above an 82-car garage and around 900 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Caladan Investments entitled the apartment complex using Transit Oriented Communities incentives so that they could build a larger building than local zoning laws would allow. As part of the agreement, eight of the apartments are designated as deed-restricted extremely low-income housing for 55 years.

The contemporary podium-type building is being designed by Lahmon Architects and will feature a pair of rooftop amenity decks.