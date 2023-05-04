Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Announces Cinco De Mayo Event

Don’t Miss The Mezcal Flight and Tlayudas Con Mole Special

By Dolores Quintana

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria is a beloved mezcal haven that offers an authentic taste of Oaxaca in three locations: West Hollywood, Palms, and Torrance. With its creative Mexican chow paired with artisanal mezcal and tequila, this vibrant eatery has something to offer to everyone who is looking for a memorable dining experience.

At Madre, the focus is on mezcal, with the largest selection of Mexican artisanal mezcales in the United States. On Friday, May 5, for $25, you can enjoy a special flight of three mezcales, featuring Agua del Sol, Mal Bien, and Lopez Real to celebrate Cinco De Mayo. The flavors of these mezcales are unique and varied, making them the perfect complement to Madre’s delicious cuisine.

Of course, you shouldn’t drink mezcal on an empty stomach, so make sure to order one of Madre’s signature dishes. The tlayudas con mole with carne asada is a must-try, with its bold flavors and satisfying textures.

Madre Torrance takes the celebration to another level with live music from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., creating a festive atmosphere that will transport you. With three locations to choose from, there’s no excuse not to visit Madre for a culinary adventure that you won’t forget.

Madre Culver City

10426 National Blvd

Phone: (310) 559-4732

Madre West Hollywood

801 North Fairfax Avenue, #101

Phone: (323) 850 8518

Madre Torrance

1261 Cabrillo Ave #100, Torrance

Phone: (310) 974-8005