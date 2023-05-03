Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City

A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members are striking because writers are struggling to make a living even though they are employed by huge entertainment companies. The vote to authorize the strike was over 97 percent.
@culvercitywlanews Writer's Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City. A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn't had a strike like this since 2008. #strike #writers #writersguild #writersguildofamerica #wgawest #culvercity #losangeles #Westside #entertainment #amazon #TV #streaming #union #unionstrong #film #cinema ♬ Rage Against the Machine style hard rock! For fighting scenes! – Takenobu Yamana