Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City

A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members are striking because writers are struggling to make a living even though they are employed by huge entertainment companies. The vote to authorize the strike was over 97 percent.

@culvercitywlanews Writer's Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City. A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn't had a strike like this since 2008. #strike #writers #writersguild #writersguildofamerica #wgawest #culvercity #losangeles #Westside #entertainment #amazon #TV #streaming #union #unionstrong #film #cinema ♬ Rage Against the Machine style hard rock! For fighting scenes! – Takenobu Yamana
Photo: Clare Calzada
News

Culver City Orchestra and The Jazz Bakery Host Musical Weekend

May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023

Both Shows Take Place At The Kirk Douglas Theater in Downtown Culver City By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City of Culver City Recognizes Sanitation Driver for Kindness to Young Resident

May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023

Driver Zack Grant Befriended Young Child Who Was Fascinated By Sanitation Trucks By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Offers Free Kitchen Pails to Promote Food Waste Reduction

May 3, 2023

May 3, 2023

Free Composting Pails Available At EnviroFest and Through The City The City of Culver City is taking steps to encourage...

Photo: Los Angeles Trade-Tech College
News

Small Business Summit to Provide Free Resources and Grants

May 2, 2023

May 2, 2023

City and County Partnership Seeks to Help Small Businesses Recover, Grow, and Thrive In celebration of National Small Business Week,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Cast Your Vote For A Culver City High School Athlete At SB Live

May 2, 2023

May 2, 2023

Sophomore Joelle Trepagnier Is Competing for the Title of Biggest Breakout Girls Track And Field Athlete in the Nation You...

Photo: Los Angeles County
News

Los Angeles County Implements New Ordinance to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Waste

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

Restaurants and Food Facilities Required to Use Recyclable or Compostable Containers and Cutlery, with Fines for Noncompliance Los Angeles County...
Food & Drink, News, Video

L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...

Photo: AUX Architecture
News, Real Estate

AUX Architecture Designs Contemporary Addition to Wende Museum in Culver City

April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

Low-Income Artist Apartments to Be Included in Wende Museum Expansion The Wende Museum’s expansion project, located at 10858 Culver Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

California Eviction Protection Bill Amended To Remove Rent Cap Provision

April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

Senator Durazo’s Amended Eviction Protection Bill Moves Forward in California Senate A provision to cap rent increases at the Consumer...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Apartment Rents Continue to Dip In 2023

April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023

More Apartments on the Market and Higher Vacancy Rates Contribute to Lower Rents Data from Realtor.com and other sites seem...

Photo: Culver City.org
News

Culver City’s MOVE Project to Create Shared Bus and Bike Lanes in Downtown Corridor

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

The Forward Thinking Program For Alternates Forms Of Transportation Was Dealt A Blow At the April 24th City of Culver...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Crime, News

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...

