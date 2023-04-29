AUX Architecture Designs Contemporary Addition to Wende Museum in Culver City

Low-Income Artist Apartments to Be Included in Wende Museum Expansion

The Wende Museum’s expansion project, located at 10858 Culver Boulevard in Culver City, has been under construction for nine months. The building’s progress is really starting to take form as work on the development continues as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The museum, which features both an art museum and a Cold War artifacts archive, is adding a new community center to its campus called the Glorya Kaufman Creative Community Center.

The 7,000-square-foot space will feature a live performance theater, a demonstration garden, and art spaces for veterans. It is a unique project that will contain a state-of-the-art facility that will bring free art programs and services to community members as well as provide a performance and community meeting space for the neighborhood. The building is named after philanthropist Glorya Kaufman, who is one of the principal advocates of the program.

The project is being designed by AUX Architecture and will have a contemporary low-rise structure with an exterior of painted stucco, concrete, and aluminum.

Kaufman said in a statement from the Aux website, “With my grandchild and great-grandchildren residing in Culver City, my partnership with the Wende Museum is as personal as it is philanthropic. I am honored to help bring to life an innovative vision for much-needed community space to benefit diverse audiences through a broad array of artistic programs and cultural learning opportunities for all ages.”

The project will have terrace decks and the current community garden is slated to be used as housing for artists who are homeless or who have low income to support artists and residents who need help to be able to create and live there without having to worry about finding a way to make a traditional living while working on their art. The apartments will be approximately 325 square feet each. According to projections, the project is due to be completed sometime in 2023.