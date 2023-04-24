New Westchester Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Completed

Building Is Located At The Corner of Sepulveda and Manchester Avenue

A new mixed-use apartment complex located at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Manchester Avenue in Westchester as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The complex stands on an L-shaped property at 8521 Sepulveda Boulevard, which was formerly occupied by a Grinder restaurant. It comprises a six-story building featuring 87 apartments, an 82-car garage, and approximately 900 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Los Angeles-based Caladan Investments developed the property and used Transit Oriented Communities incentives, which allowed for a larger building than zoning rules typically permit. Only eight of the apartments will be reserved as deed-restricted extremely low-income housing for 55 years according to the agreement with the City to obtain the incentives.

Lahmon Architects designed the contemporary podium-type building and will include two rooftop amenity decks. The project is the latest addition to the recent series of new multifamily developments in the Westchester community. These developments include a project by Sandstone Properties, another apartment building by the Hanover Company, and two upcoming projects: a 362-unit complex next to Dinah’s restaurant by Fairfield Residential and a 441-unit development at 6136 W. Manchester Avenue by Cityview.