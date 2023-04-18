Seeding The City: Celebrating Earth Day with Art, Nature, and Play

Transforming the Urban Landscape with Nature-Inspired Art and Workshops

By Staff Writer

Helms Bakery District is set to host a unique Earth Day event, Seeding The City, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. To promote the benefits of nature in our lives, leading artists, designers, and filmmakers will create playful and powerful visualizations, pop-up displays, and interactive workshops for Culver City residents and other Angelenos to enjoy.

Seeding The City aims to bring a sense of respite from our urban lives by offering activities that connect us with nature. Attendees will have the opportunity to create fairy gardens with landscape architect Takako Tajima, draw wild animals with illustrator Alexander Vidal, and witness stunning projections of Digital Flowers by Sean Knibb’s Flowerboy Project, among many other activities.

This event provides a fun and creative way for individuals to celebrate Earth Day, while also highlighting the importance of nature in our daily lives. By bringing nature to the city, Seeding The City aims to remind us of the many benefits of being in nature and inspire us to seek out more opportunities to connect with the natural world.